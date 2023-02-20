Beauty Hair Hair Color Blond Hair 11 Dirty Blonde Hair Colors That Are As Timeless as They Are Cool By Audrey Noble Audrey Noble Twitter Audrey Noble is NYC-based contributing beauty commerce writer. She covers all things beauty, hair products, and makeup. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 20, 2023 @ 09:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images/ InStyle If you’re looking for a way to make your blonde hair more dynamic or if you want to go the blonde route without going the intense bleached way, then dirty blonde hair may be for you. Dirty blonde hair is one of those versatile shades that work for everyone and can have different meaning, depending on what undertones and highlights you add to it. The term does get thrown around a lot when trying to describe blonde hair in general and it can be hard to tell the difference between this and something like an ash blonde or a strawberry blonde. So, to clear up any confusion and to explain what makes this particular blonde shade an instant classic, we tapped two hair colorists for all the deets. See them break it down below. What is dirty blonde hair? As celebrity colorist Rita Hazan describes it, it's a neutral shade of blonde that is natural and soft. “[It has shades] of medium and dark blonde,” Hazan says. “It’s different because it’s not bright and sunny, it’s mixed with a dark blonde color making it super natural looking.” Brian O’Connor, celebrity colorist and co-founder of haircare brand Good Dye Young, adds that dirty blonde can be applied to any sort of blonde that has dimension. “It's different in the sense that there are multiple shades being used throughout the hair, instead of doing a solid blonde,” O’Connor says. The 11 Best Hair Color Ideas for Blondes, According to Celebrity Stylists What's the best way to wear dirty blonde hair? Because dirty blonde encompasses so many different types of shades and variations, there are countless ways to wear it. Hazan says that you’ll want to generally stick to cooler, more neutral shades that aren’t too bright. O’Connor says that his personal favorite way to wear it is with honey and champagne hues. He says lately, most people are wearing their dirty blonde shade with warmer tones. He also says that root melting has become more popular with people wanting more of that effortless lived-in blonde look. “Root melting truly looks best on dimensional hair as it allows your natural color to grow out a little bit longer than if you were to have highlights coming right up to your roots,” he says. But it’s all about personal preference, so you do you. What's the best way to maintain dirty blonde hair? O’Connor says the best way to maintain your dirty blonde shade is to make sure you keep your upkeep salon appointments. Between salmon visits, he recommends something like the Good Dye Young DEYposit to keep your color looking vibrant. Hazan agrees an Celebrities with dirty blonde hair: 01 of 11 Ashy Dirty Blonde Hair Instagram @khloekardashian Khloe Kardashian wore her layered hair with a mix of dirty blonde highlights against a cool ash-blonde base. The contrast provided dimension to her overall look. 02 of 11 Two-Toned Dirty Blonde Hair Araya Doheny/Getty Images Ciara’s two-toned dirty blonde shade worked perfectly for her curls. Vibrant cool blonde hair sat on top with darker roots underneath that peaked through. 03 of 11 Strawberry Dirty Blonde Hair Instagram @gigihadid Gigi Hadid’s dark gold hue is the perfect option for when you want something to warm up your dirty blonde shade. Style it with subtle waves parted to the side. 04 of 11 Dark Dirty Blonde Hair Steve Granitz/WireImage On the cooler side, Jennifer Aniston’s dirty blonde hair had dark undertones. Here, she wore it down with subtle layers. 05 of 11 Honey-Toned Dirty Blonde Hair Kevin Winter/Getty Images Not looking for highlights? Not a problem. A perfect cocktail of honey and caramel, Beyoncé’s dirty blonde hair mixes the two shades into soft look. 06 of 11 Dirty Blonde Hair with Bright Highlights Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Brighten up a dirty blonde shade with highlights. Jennifer Coolidge wore her layered hair with honey blonde highlights that blended in seamlessly. 07 of 11 Neutral Dirty Blonde Hair Frazer Harrison/Getty Images A dirty blonde shade works well just on its own if you don’t want to add anything. Opt for a shade like Taylor Swift's, which is the perfect neutral hue throughout her long hair. 08 of 11 Multi-Dimensional Dirty Blonde Hair Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images Laverne Cox wore her dirty blonde shade with subtle cool highlights that bring in natural dimension to her wavy long hair. Leave your dark roots for that lived-in look. 09 of 11 Dirty Blonde Hair with Ashy Highlights Instagram @chrissyteigen Mixing neutral-cool highlights with a dark base actually helps brighten your dirty blonde hair. Chrissy Teigen wore this combo with long layers. 10 of 11 Glossy Dirty Blonde Hair Taylor Hill/Getty Images Blake Lively’s long dark dirty blonde strands popped nicely against her dark roots. As a nice added touch, her white silk headband is giving total ‘60s mod vibes. 11 of 11 Dirty Blonde Hair with Dark Roots Steve Granitz/WireImage Style your dirty blonde hair like Gisele Bündchen and opt for a casual, effortless, beachy wave. Here, she wore her hair long and showed off her darker roots underneath.