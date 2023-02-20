11 Dirty Blonde Hair Colors That Are As Timeless as They Are Cool

If you’re looking for a way to make your blonde hair more dynamic or if you want to go the blonde route without going the intense bleached way, then dirty blonde hair may be for you.

Dirty blonde hair is one of those versatile shades that work for everyone and can have different meaning, depending on what undertones and highlights you add to it. The term does get thrown around a lot when trying to describe blonde hair in general and it can be hard to tell the difference between this and something like an ash blonde or a strawberry blonde. So, to clear up any confusion and to explain what makes this particular blonde shade an instant classic, we tapped two hair colorists for all the deets. See them break it down below.

What is dirty blonde hair?

As celebrity colorist Rita Hazan describes it, it's a neutral shade of blonde that is natural and soft. “[It has shades] of medium and dark blonde,” Hazan says. “It’s different because it’s not bright and sunny, it’s mixed with a dark blonde color making it super natural looking.”

Brian O’Connor, celebrity colorist and co-founder of haircare brand Good Dye Young, adds that dirty blonde can be applied to any sort of blonde that has dimension. “It's different in the sense that there are multiple shades being used throughout the hair, instead of doing a solid blonde,” O’Connor says.

What's the best way to wear dirty blonde hair?

Because dirty blonde encompasses so many different types of shades and variations, there are countless ways to wear it. Hazan says that you’ll want to generally stick to cooler, more neutral shades that aren’t too bright.

O’Connor says that his personal favorite way to wear it is with honey and champagne hues. He says lately, most people are wearing their dirty blonde shade with warmer tones. He also says that root melting has become more popular with people wanting more of that effortless lived-in blonde look. “Root melting truly looks best on dimensional hair as it allows your natural color to grow out a little bit longer than if you were to have highlights coming right up to your roots,” he says.

But it’s all about personal preference, so you do you.

What's the best way to maintain dirty blonde hair?

O’Connor says the best way to maintain your dirty blonde shade is to make sure you keep your upkeep salon appointments. Between salmon visits, he recommends something like the Good Dye Young DEYposit to keep your color looking vibrant. Hazan agrees an

