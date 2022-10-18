TikTok virality is a double-edged sword. Sure, sometimes it can help you discover a game-changing makeup technique, but many times, it’ll introduce you to a product that has you reaching for your credit card without thinking (sorry, wallet) it. This happens to so many lip products — Clinique’s Black Honey, Laneige’s Lip Mask, and Dior’s Lip Oil, which I was finally able to try.

The #diorlipoil hashtag has a staggering 243 million-plus views and many, if not most, of which are glowing reviews. The main benefits, according to TikTok users, are that Lip Glow Oil is long-lasting, hydrating, gives a subtle-but-natural tint, and makes lips look plump and juicy.

And what do I think? The short answer is that I now have one with me at all times. My leaving-the-house mental check now goes, “wallet, phone, keys, Dior Lip Oil.”

First, let me say I understand the trepidation in shelling out nearly $40 for what seems like a pretty standard lip gloss. It’s not. it’s truly an exceptional product and I say this as someone who tests more products than you could possibly imagine (and as someone who finds a certain ceaselessly popular lip mask to be lackluster).

Here’s what I like about it: my lips absorb some of it and feel more hydrated, but it continues to maintain a shiny sheen that lasts for hours. It makes my lips look like glass, it completely fills in any lines and imperfections, and the demurely-glossy effect makes my lips look fuller the entire time I have it on. The shades are also universally flattering (a rare feat in the beauty industry) thanks to a feature that’s overlooked by crazed internet fans: it’s both a color corrector and lip hue reviver.

Rosewood is my go-to shade range for all pigmented lip products, so I wasn’t surprised that I liked it,. I didn’t expect to love the Coral shade — and that’s where the color-reviving technology comes into play. The color of each gloss looks different on different people. On me, the Pink wasn’t a jarring, milky-pastel pink at odds with my complexion, but rather my natural lip shade, only brighter.

Dior Lip Glow Oil is a TikTok-viral product actually worth the hype, the money, and the search. Right now, however, you don’t even have to go scavenging for it, because every shade (except for Berry) is in stock for $38 at Sephora.

