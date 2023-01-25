InStyle’s Favorite Splurge-Worthy Concealer Seamlessly Covers My Dark Circles and Hormonal Acne

It acts as a natural filter.

By Jasmine Hyman
Published on January 25, 2023 @ 07:00AM

Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer Review
Despite receiving a minimum of eight hours of sleep every night and habitually using eye creams, dark circles inevitably find a way to decorate my under eyes. So, to awaken my eyes and smoothen my complexion, a top-tier concealer is a must-have in my morning beauty routine. 

That’s where Dior’s Forever Skin Correct Concealer comes into the picture — it’s been my mainstay product for more than a year now. Its formula is lightweight and creamy, providing full coverage and leaving my complexion with a flawless, even finish (think: a real-life beauty filter, but only where you want it). 

Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer

Shop Now: $40; ulta.com

With 30 shades, the streamlined formula boasts all-day wear and is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog your pores, which is especially important for me because I’m prone to bouts of hormonal acne. Enriched with skin-nourishing ingredients like hydrating glycerin and soothing iris and wild pansy plant extracts, the concealer is tasked with simultaneously improving the skin while correcting it. 

Once I apply a few dots under my eyes and over blemishes, foundation or skin tint becomes optional due to the concealer’s pristine coverage and ability to conceal imperfections. And apropos of the high coverage level, only a minimal amount of product is needed, making me feel like I'm not wearing much makeup. Instead, my skin is able to breathe and my natural glow shines through — just an accentuated, touched-up version of it. 

Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer

InStyle / Jasmine Hyman

The combination of a creamy formula and hydrating properties allows the concealer to last all day without any unwanted creasing. In addition to an eight-hour work day, it endures my commute, involving two bus rides and two subway rides, and somehow still manages to be the most in-tact product on my face at the end of the day. 

But I’m not the only one who loves this product: It also earned a top spot in an InStyle test of the best concealers, crowned the best splurge option. Our tester noted the long-lasting coverage, adding that the Dior Forever Skin Correct was “the best concealer [they’ve] used to minimize the look of [their] pores for a successful ‘airbrush’ effect while still looking natural.”

With few shades left in stock at Nordstrom, more than 1,800 five-star reviews prove that shoppers are loving the full-coverage concealer. One customer complimented its staying power, noting, “It still looks great after my 11-hour work day at the hospital wearing a mask and face shield.” Another user wrote that they “no longer use foundation” due to the concealer’s high coverage level.

Dior makeup

Shop Now: $38–$40; nordstrom.com and ulta.com

On the surface, the Dior Skin Correct Concealer has a higher price tag than other best-selling concealers on the market; however, it also comes in a significantly larger size, so you’re actually getting more bang for your buck. Shop the lightweight, full-coverage concealer that completely camouflages dark circles and blemishes for $40 at Ulta, and snag the last few shades at Nordstrom for $38. 

