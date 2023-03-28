I'm a Beauty Editor, and These Are the 4 Dior Products I'm Buying on Rare Sale at Nordstrom

Liking an expensive, designer beauty brand is hard enough, but it’s even trickier when its products rarely go on sale — as is the case with Dior. When I realized that almost every beauty product from the brand is on sale at Nordstrom, my heart started racing — I mean, this never happens and I don’t know how long the sale is going to last.

There are 119 Dior items on sale, so there is a lot to sift through. To make your shopping experience a little bit smoother, there are four standout products I recommend, starting with Lip Glow Oil (of course), Forever Glow Veil Makeup Primer, Vernis Gel Shine and Long Wear Nail Lacquer in Tutu, and Forever Skin Concealer. Here’s why each of these four picks is worthy of your time and money.

Dior Lip Glow Oil

All seven shades of the incredibly popular, editor-loved, and internet-famous Dior Lip Glow Oil are currently on sale. This is a thick-yet-non-sticky formula that creates a moisturizing barrier on your lips. The six shades (the seventh option is tint-free) are subtle tints that are universally flattering thanks to their ability to adapt to the shade of your natural lip. I think any shade will serve you well but my personal favorite is dusty-pink Rosewood.

Forever Glow Veil Makeup Primer

There are so many good primers out there that it’s hard to find any standouts. But a couple of weeks ago, I wore this for a very sweaty night out and when I came home my face was still intact. Forever Glow Primer holds my makeup on like gorilla glue but feels like absolutely nothing. It kept my makeup bleeding, my pores from swallowing foundation, and my complexion moisturized.

Vernis Gel Shine and Long Wear Nail Lacquer

Dior’s Nail Glow Enhancer is one of my favorite nail care products out there but, unfortunately, is not on sale. This Vernis Gel Shine in Tutu is my second favorite and luckily, it is on sale. This is a beige color that can look like your natural nail while imparting a very glossy pigmented polish with two to three coats. One coat, however, feels and looks more like a nail concealer. It’s the polish version of no-makeup makeup.

Dior Forever Skin Concealer

I am sad to say that I have not yet tried the incredibly popular and top-rated Dior Forever Skin Concealer, though that is going to change thanks to this sale. Another InStyle editor credits this with erasing her perpetual dark circles and shoppers praise it for “beautiful glowing coverage” and a “very natural look.” Find your shade among the 28 options.

