I'm a Beauty Editor, and These Are the 4 Dior Products I'm Buying on Rare Sale at Nordstrom

With products as low as $26.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023 @ 08:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

I'm a Beauty Editor, and These Are the TK Dior Products I'm Buying While They're on Rare Sale at Nordstrom
Photo:

Dior/ InStyle

Liking an expensive, designer beauty brand is hard enough, but it’s even trickier when its products rarely go on sale — as is the case with Dior. When I realized that almost every beauty product from the brand is on sale at Nordstrom, my heart started racing — I mean, this never happens and I don’t know how long the sale is going to last. 

There are 119 Dior items on sale, so there is a lot to sift through. To make your shopping experience a little bit smoother, there are four standout products I recommend, starting with  Lip Glow Oil (of course), Forever Glow Veil Makeup Primer, Vernis Gel Shine and Long Wear Nail Lacquer in Tutu, and Forever Skin Concealer. Here’s why each of these four picks is worthy of your time and money.

Dior Lip Glow Oil

Dior Lip Glow Oil

Nordstrom

All seven shades of the incredibly popular, editor-loved, and internet-famous Dior Lip Glow Oil are currently on sale. This is a thick-yet-non-sticky formula that creates a moisturizing barrier on your lips. The six shades (the seventh option is tint-free) are subtle tints that are universally flattering thanks to their ability to adapt to the shade of your natural lip. I think any shade will serve you well but my personal favorite is dusty-pink Rosewood

Shop now: $34 (Originally $40); nordstrom.com

Forever Glow Veil Makeup Primer

Dior Forever Glow Veil Makeup Primer

Nordstrom

There are so many good primers out there that it’s hard to find any standouts. But a couple of weeks ago, I wore this for a very sweaty night out and when I came home my face was still intact. Forever Glow Primer holds my makeup on like gorilla glue but feels like absolutely nothing. It kept my makeup bleeding, my pores from swallowing foundation, and my complexion moisturized. 

Shop now: $43 (Originally $50); nordstrom.com

Vernis Gel Shine and Long Wear Nail Lacquer

Dior Vernis Gel Shine & Long Wear Nail Lacquer

Nordstrom

Dior’s Nail Glow Enhancer is one of my favorite nail care products out there but, unfortunately, is not on sale. This Vernis Gel Shine in Tutu is my second favorite and luckily, it is on sale. This is a beige color that can look like your natural nail while imparting a very glossy pigmented polish with two to three coats. One coat, however, feels and looks more like a nail concealer. It’s the polish version of no-makeup makeup. 

Shop now: $26 (Originally $30); nordstrom.com

Dior Forever Skin Concealer

Dior Forever Skin Correct Concealer

Nordstrom

I am sad to say that I have not yet tried the incredibly popular and top-rated Dior Forever Skin Concealer, though that is going to change thanks to this sale. Another InStyle editor credits this with erasing her perpetual dark circles and shoppers praise it for “beautiful glowing coverage” and a “very natural look.” Find your shade among the 28 options.

Shop now: $34 (Originally $40); nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore My Favorite Denim Brand With the Spring Staple Everyone Should Own
Martha Stewartâs Go-To $10 Body Lotion Is the Secret to âSilky and Smooth,â Skin, According to Her Facialist
Martha Stewart’s Go-To $10 Body Lotion Is the Secret to “Silky and Smooth” Skin, According to Her Facialist
This âFlattering and Stylishâ Spring Top Gets Amazon Shoppers Tons of Compliments â and Itâs Just $28
Amazon Shoppers Say This Versatile Spring Top Is “Flattering and Stylish” — and It’s Only $28
Related Articles
This âFlattering and Stylishâ Spring Top Gets Amazon Shoppers Tons of Compliments â and Itâs Just $28
Amazon Shoppers Say This Versatile Spring Top Is “Flattering and Stylish” — and It’s Only $28
E.l.f. Cosmetics x American Eagle Collab News
E.l.f. Cosmetics Launches Denim-Inspired Beauty with American Eagle
Martha Stewartâs Go-To $10 Body Lotion Is the Secret to âSilky and Smooth,â Skin, According to Her Facialist
Martha Stewart’s Go-To $10 Body Lotion Is the Secret to “Silky and Smooth” Skin, According to Her Facialist
Demi Moore Just Shared Her 10 Favorite Fashion, Beauty, and Wellness Products for a “Simple” Lifestyle
Demi Moore Just Shared Her 11 Favorite Fashion, Beauty, and Wellness Products for a “Simple” Lifestyle
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Just Made a Case for the Retro, ‘70s-Inspired Pants Jennifer Lopez Is Also Wearing
Ulta Shopper's Are on Their "Fifth Purchase" Of This Setting Spray and It's 50% off Today Only
Shoppers Say This Primer Spray Makes Their Makeup Last “All Day” — and It's 50% Off for Just 24 Hours
Avene 20% off sale
Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow Use This Soothing French Skincare Brand — and It’s 20% Off Right Now
Giorgio Armani luminous silk foundation sale
Sydney Sweeney Calls This Luminous Foundation “the Best,” and It's on Rare Sale
Khloe Kardashian Paired a Chunky Athletic Sneaker From a Celebrity-Favorite Brand With a $16,000 Bag
Khloé Kardashian Just Paired the Chunky Athletic Sneakers You Probably Owned as a Kid With a $16,190 Bag
My Boyfriend and I Got Matching Sandals For Vacation And We Can't Get Enough of How Comfy They Are
My Boyfriend and I Got Matching Sandals From This Katie Holmes-Worn Shoe Brand, and We Can’t Take Them Off
Editor-approved spring beauty arrivals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are 5 New Beauty Releases I’m Adding to My Cart
The Hair-Growth Spray That Gives Shoppers âNoticeably Thickerâ Hair in 2 Months Is on Sale at Amazon
The Hair-Growth Spray That Gives Shoppers a “Noticeably Thicker” Mane in 2 Months Is on Sale at Amazon
JCrew Editor Spring Picks
I'm a J.Crew-Obsessed Shopper, and These Are 6 New Spring Arrivals in My Cart Right Now
Amazon Designer Outlet Weekend Deals
Amazon’s Secret Designer Outlet Dropped Major Spring Fashion Deals Up to 79% Off This Weekend
Jenni Kayne Fashion (Bonus Incentive) - Comfy, Spring Styles From This Luxe, Jennifer Garner-Worn Brand Are All on Sale â for Just Two More Days
This Jennifer Garner-Worn Brand Has Dozens of Comfy Spring Styles on Sale — but Only for 2 More Days
Make Up brushes
This Easy-to-Use Amazon Tool Makes Dirty Makeup Brushes Look “Brand New” in Less Than 1 Minute