We've Got a Trailer for Megan Thee Stallion's Raunchy Comedy 'Dicks: The Musical'

It may be a stretch to say that the upcoming movie musical Dicks: The Musical has just about anything and everything you could possibly want in a film, but with a cast that includes Megan Thee Stallion, Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, Nathan Lane, and Megan Mullally alongside singing "sewer boy" puppets that are probably a euphemism for penises, it's not exactly an exaggeration. Today, A24 dropped the very first trailer for the movie, which throws in a good old-fashioned Parent Trap style caper into the plot for good measure.

"The trippy comedy stars Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp as antagonistic businessmen and long-lost twins with a plan to trick their separated parents, played by Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally, into getting back together," Variety says of the film. Megan (real name: Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) will play the twins' boss — and makes an appearance in the trailer spitting lines and using the word "dick." The movie marks her feature film debut. For anyone wondering where Bowen Yang fits into all of it, he plays God.

Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, who play the twins, adapted Dicks: The Musical from their play Fucking Identical Twins. The play actually premiered in Manhattan back in 2014 with music from the obviously very talented and very irreverent duo along with composer Karl Saint Lucy.



Courtesy A24

While studios seem to be struggling with their upcoming fall releases because of the Writers Guild of America strike alongside the SAG-AFTRA strike, with several films being pushed into 2024, A24 seems poised for a big season. Variety notes that along with Dicks: The Musical, the company's slate includes Zac Efron's new movie The Iron Claw and Sofia Coppola's Priscilla.

Dicks: The Musical premieres in theaters on Sept. 29.