We've Got a Trailer for Megan Thee Stallion's Raunchy Comedy 'Dicks: The Musical'

It has everything, including singing "sewer boys" and Megan Mullally.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 @ 12:19PM
Dicks: The Musical Poster
Photo:

Courtesy A24

It may be a stretch to say that the upcoming movie musical Dicks: The Musical has just about anything and everything you could possibly want in a film, but with a cast that includes Megan Thee StallionSaturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, Nathan Lane, and Megan Mullally alongside singing "sewer boy" puppets that are probably a euphemism for penises, it's not exactly an exaggeration. Today, A24 dropped the very first trailer for the movie, which throws in a good old-fashioned Parent Trap style caper into the plot for good measure.

"The trippy comedy stars Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp as antagonistic businessmen and long-lost twins with a plan to trick their separated parents, played by Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally, into getting back together," Variety says of the film. Megan (real name: Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) will play the twins' boss — and makes an appearance in the trailer spitting lines and using the word "dick." The movie marks her feature film debut. For anyone wondering where Bowen Yang fits into all of it, he plays God.

Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, who play the twins, adapted Dicks: The Musical from their play Fucking Identical Twins. The play actually premiered in Manhattan back in 2014 with music from the obviously very talented and very irreverent duo along with composer Karl Saint Lucy.

Dicks: the Musical

Courtesy A24

While studios seem to be struggling with their upcoming fall releases because of the Writers Guild of America strike alongside the SAG-AFTRA strike, with several films being pushed into 2024, A24 seems poised for a big season. Variety notes that along with Dicks: The Musical, the company's slate includes Zac Efron's new movie The Iron Claw and Sofia Coppola's Priscilla.

Dicks: The Musical premieres in theaters on Sept. 29.

Related Articles
eva mendes create and cultivate
Eva Mendes Got in on ‘Barbie’ Mania By Busting a Move to “Dance the Night” in a Summer-Approved Floral Gown
Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane
The Producer of 'Suits' Wants Meghan Markle Back for a Revival
Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry
‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Director Questions R-Rating Of His Queer "Fairy Tale"
Keke Palmer Black Gown at 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards
Keke Palmer Just Got Really Real About Postpartum Weight Loss
Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis
Lindsay Lohan's Son Got the Cutest Gifts From Jamie Lee Curtis
Cindy Crawford Recreated Her Pepsi Ad for the NSFW "One Margarita" Video
Cindy Crawford Recreated Her Iconic Pepsi Ad for the "One Margarita" Video
Megan Fox
Megan Fox's Latest Mermaid Photos Remix Ariel's Iconic Shipwreck Dress
Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy’s Sculpted Cheekbones Are Part Genetics, Part Tom Ford Bronzer
Justin Min
For Justin H. Min, Real Representation Means Showing Every Side of Everyone
Julia Fox wears one of Julia Fox's most outrageous street style looks.
15 Julia Fox Street Style Looks That Are Technically Clothes, But Not Really
Gabrielle Union Dwyane Wade Music Festival
Gabrielle Union’s Music Festival Outfit Included an Itty-Bitty Bra Top and Low-Rise Cargo Pants
Margot Robbie, Simu Liu, Ryan Gosling On the Beach in 'Barbie'
'Barbie' Had a "Fart Opera" That Got Cut From the Final Edit
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Slammed "Psychos" for Criticizing Her for Promoting Her Friend's GoFundMe Page
BeyoncÃ© RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. Just Dropped a Collection Inspired By Her Renaissance World Tour
America Ferrera Margot Robbie Ryan Gosling Barbie premiere
Will the 'Barbie' Movie Have a Sequel?
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Revealed She Got a Boob Job When She Was 19