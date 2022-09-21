Dianna Agron Welcomed Fall In the Perfect Chanel Trench Coat

On Tuesday, prominent female figures in film joined Chanel and Tribeca Film for the 8th annual luncheon at Locanda Verde in Manhattan to kick off the Through Her Lens Filmmaker program, currently taking place over the next three days. Celebrities sauntered into the decadent restaurant at noon in their best tweed and fall fashions from various Chanel collections.

Dianna Agron (you know and love her from Glee and Shiva Baby) came aptly dressed for a sunny-yet-breezy New York City day in a light-brown leather trench coat from the label's Fall-Winter 2022/23 ready-to-wear collection. The star finished off the polished look with Chanel's signature color-blocked sling-backs and a boxy black quilted handbag. “I just love how soft and buttery it is," she told InStyle, referring to the delicate jacket. "It was very fun to put on and [it is] comfortable. It just is starting to feel like fall today.”

When it comes down to putting together the perfect look, she says the most important part is feeling like herself, saying, "I think you have to feel like yourself to feel good in what you’re wearing.”

Other A-listers to walk the carpet and attend the soirée included Christy Turlington, Bodies Bodies Bodies actresses Myha'la Herrold and Chase Sui Wonders, Zosia Mamet, and Katie Holmes, who wrapped herself in the coziest autumnal cashmere cardigan from the brand.

Each year, the star-studded event marks the start of the Through Her Lens Filmmaker program, which invites 10 emerging female filmmakers to participate in a three-day workshop filled with mentorship, master classes, and a $100,000 grant for project development.

CEO and co-founder of Tribeca, Jane Rosenthal, explained that the annual gathering is way more than just a lavish, ladies-who-lunch situation. It's actually about supporting and empowering female filmmakers who are vital to the industry and the community.

Chanel/Getty Images

"If women don’t support women, no one else is going to do it," she told InStyle. "If we don’t support people with other points of view and [from] all walks of life, no one else is going to do it. When we look at what’s going on in this country, there is a war against women and minorities. And the only way I know how to do it, the only way Tribeca knows how to do it, the only way [Robert] De Niro [Tribeca co-founder] knows how to do it is with our voices and with our art and our passions."