Dianna Agron Welcomed Fall In the Perfect Chanel Trench Coat

She was one of the many celebrities to show their support for women in film at the annual Chanel and Tribeca luncheon.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Updated on September 21, 2022 @ 05:10PM
Dianna Agron Chanel Tribeca Through Her Lens Lunch
Photo:

Chanel/Getty Images

On Tuesday, prominent female figures in film joined Chanel and Tribeca Film for the 8th annual luncheon at Locanda Verde in Manhattan to kick off the Through Her Lens Filmmaker program, currently taking place over the next three days. Celebrities sauntered into the decadent restaurant at noon in their best tweed and fall fashions from various Chanel collections.

Dianna Agron (you know and love her from Glee and Shiva Baby) came aptly dressed for a sunny-yet-breezy New York City day in a light-brown leather trench coat from the label's Fall-Winter 2022/23 ready-to-wear collection. The star finished off the polished look with Chanel's signature color-blocked sling-backs and a boxy black quilted handbag. “I just love how soft and buttery it is," she told InStyle, referring to the delicate jacket. "It was very fun to put on and [it is] comfortable. It just is starting to feel like fall today.”

When it comes down to putting together the perfect look, she says the most important part is feeling like herself, saying, "I think you have to feel like yourself to feel good in what you’re wearing.”

Other A-listers to walk the carpet and attend the soirée included Christy Turlington, Bodies Bodies Bodies actresses Myha'la Herrold and Chase Sui Wonders, Zosia Mamet, and Katie Holmes, who wrapped herself in the coziest autumnal cashmere cardigan from the brand.

Each year, the star-studded event marks the start of the Through Her Lens Filmmaker program, which invites 10 emerging female filmmakers to participate in a three-day workshop filled with mentorship, master classes, and a $100,000 grant for project development.

CEO and co-founder of Tribeca, Jane Rosenthal, explained that the annual gathering is way more than just a lavish, ladies-who-lunch situation. It's actually about supporting and empowering female filmmakers who are vital to the industry and the community.

Katie Holmes and Jane Rosenthal Chanel Tribeca Through Her Lens Lunch

Chanel/Getty Images

"If women don’t support women, no one else is going to do it," she told InStyle. "If we don’t support people with other points of view and [from] all walks of life, no one else is going to do it. When we look at what’s going on in this country, there is a war against women and minorities. And the only way I know how to do it, the only way Tribeca knows how to do it, the only way [Robert] De Niro [Tribeca co-founder] knows how to do it is with our voices and with our art and our passions."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dakota Fanning, Elizabeth Olsen, Olivia Wilde
Chanel and Tribeca Teamed Up for a Star-Studded Luncheon
Myha’la Herrold Isn't Afraid of the Dark
Myha'la Herrold Isn't Afraid of a Little Controversy
Aja Naomi King x L'Oreal
Why October Is Aja Naomi King's Favorite Time of Year
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore Summer's Biggest and Sexiest Beach Trend on the Red Carpet
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Has Found Her Power
BAW50
The Badass 50
'Halftime' Review Even Jennifer Lopez Has Insecurities
Jennifer Lopez Gets Vulnerable in Her New Netflix Documentary 'Halftime'
11 Female-Founded Brands to Support in Celebration of International Women’s Day
These 14 Brands Support Women Every Day of the Year — Not Just During Women's History Month
Chanel Tribeca Luncheon - Lead
This Iconic Fashion Brand is Helping Female Filmmakers Find Their Voice
Chanel Luncheon Sienna Miller - LEAD
Sienna Miller Is the Coolest Lady Who Lunches in Edgy Daytime Chanel Ensemble
11 Female-Founded Brands to Support in Celebration of International Women’s Day
11 Female-Founded Brands to Support in Celebration of International Women's Day
Filmmakers - Tout
Chanel and Tribeca Launch a Program to Celebrate Female Filmmakers
Oprah's Favorite Lipstick Bossy Cosmetics
Oprah's Favorite Lipstick Was Designed to Make You "Look, Feel, and Do Good"
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman Reminisced About Eating Spaghetti and Going Go-Kart Racing with Tom Cruise
Chanel Tribeca Dinner - LEAD
Katie Holmes Is the Picture of Youth at Chanel’s Tribeca Film Festival Dinner
Andra Day
Andra Day Enters a New Season