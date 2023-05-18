Diane von Furstenberg Launched Bold Sneakers and Sandals With the Comfy Brand That’s Making a Comeback

Every time I see a pair of Skechers, I can’t help but think of that iconic scene in 10 Things I Hate About You; while I can’t speak for Bianca, I absolutely love Skechers as much as Chastity does. The brand has always been known for comfort, of course, which is key when looking for a pair of sneakers that will stand the test of time (and the endless miles put upon them). Plus, with ‘90s fashion back in full swing, this classic brand is definitely making a comeback. But what I’m truly loving right now is its new collection with iconic designer Diane von Furstenber.

“The second Skechers x DVF capsule is made for the woman in charge,” said von Furstenberg in a press release for the brand. “In this collection, she never needs to sacrifice fashion for comfort.” The launch includes a variety of limited-edition shoes that build upon DVF’s first collab with the brand back in February. This capsule, called Animal Instincts, features wildly bold animal prints on everything from sneakers and slides to shorts and leggings. Four different shoe styles are available, including athletic styles like the Arch Fit, which are podiatrist-designed, and summer-perfect slides like the Moon Keepers. All are available in sizes 5 to 11, with most of the styles available in half sizes, too.

I’m always looking for sandals that I can wear everywhere (and I do mean everywhere) — and the Skechers Moon Keepers sandals definitely fit the bill. Emblazoned with DVF’s signature zebra print, the slides feature a criss-cross strap and a foam footbed, making them equally fashionable and comfortable. A bright pink stripe runs the length of the sandal, and they’re finished with a discreet Skechers x DVF logo on one side. I’m already envisioning slipping them on for a grocery run, brunch, a day at the beach… you name it, I’m wearing them there.

I can’t help but think of the phrase “walk on the wild side” when I look at the Go Walk 6 in Savanna Stripes. Trite? Maybe. Fashionable? Definitely. I love slip-on sneakers for their ease of wear, especially on a long flight or day of walking around an amusement park. This style features Skechers’ signature breathable insoles which have a layer of the Ortholite comfort foam insole layer that “adds long-term cushioning.” Add all that to the rounded toe, daring zebra print, and lightweight mesh upper, and I’m sold.

It’s been an embarrassingly long time since I last bought lace-up sneakers — we’re talking 2016 or so. Luckily, the Arch Fit in Sprinting Spots is coming to my very delayed rescue. This sneaker’s shape is “podiatrist-designed” and “developed with 20-years of data,” per the brand, and features Skechers’ patented Arch Fit insole system. I’ve always been a fan of von Furstenberg’s prints, and the leopard print on these kicks is on point. The mesh silhouette is accented with pastel pink laces and an “S” logo on one side. Plus, they’re machine washable. I can’t wait to wear these all summer long — they’ll easily pair with a black dress and big sunglasses for days brunching with friends.

Ready to unleash your animal instincts? Snag your favorite kicks from the Skechers x DVF collection, here.

