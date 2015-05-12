Diane Kruger Bares Her Back in a Sultry Bikini Photo

Diane Kruger recently jetted off for a vacation under the Mexican sun and thankfully she is giving us the opportunity to live vicariously through her Instagram account. She displayed her fit physique with two very different bathing suit photos.

First she posted a super sexy photo (above) of her topless back while clad in a tiny pair of black bikini bottoms. The caption simply read, "Sunset."

After sharing the sultry shot, she took a more cutsey route. Kruger donned a fun white one-piece emblazoned with the image of a cartoon hero and posed with both arms and one knee in the air. She captioned the snap, "Up and away Mighty Mouse!"

Instagram/dianekrugerperso

RELATED: See Diane Kruger's Stunning Beauty Campaign for Chanel

The German actress told InStyle last year that her off-duty style ranges from "really cute" to "really bad." Her cartoon swimsuit is indeed mighty adorable, but we'd say that her other shot is downright stunning.

Next week Kruger is slated to head to the Cannes Film Festival where her film Maryland will be up for the Un Certain Regard Prize.

PHOTOS: See The Best Celebrity Bikinis