Diane Kruger Was Hesitant to Have Kids Because She Was “Scared” of Feeling “Stuck in a Situation”

"I think that me and my brother were witness to things that weren't very pretty in a relationship."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 @ 02:20PM
Diane Kruger Film festival pinstripe suit
Photo:

getty images

Diane Kruger is opening up about why she was hesitant to have children before welcoming her now-4-year-old daughter, Nova, with longtime partner Norman Reedus back in 2018. When talking to Caroline Stanbury during an episode of Dear Media’s Divorced Not Dead podcast, the actress got candid about how her upbringing negatively impacted her views on motherhood.

“I didn't have a good example of family life, you know?” Kruger shared when asked if it was her childhood or her career that made her not want to have kids originally. “I was always scared to commit to something and feel stuck in a situation as I saw my mom being stuck in a situation. I think that she could have done more traveling if she had had children a little bit older, I think she might have gotten out of her dysfunctional marriage earlier.”

Kruger continued, “I think that me and my brother were witness to things that weren't very pretty in a relationship. And so, I thought I'd never wanted that for myself. I felt like maybe I wasn't made for that type of life.”

Diane Kruger Norman reedus

getty images

When asked if she thought her mother only stayed in her marriage because of her and her brother, Diane replied: “I mean, she never said that or made me feel like that. It was me growing older and seeing a different life, in Paris and then in New York, and the things that were opening up to me and the possibilities that I had.”

“I just looked at my mom and I saw how unhappy she was in that marriage for so long, and I felt like she stayed because of us, as so many women do for way too long,” she added. “And I never have wanted to feel stuck and she was so adamant about me always being financially independent and being responsible, which weighed very heavily on me as I was growing up. But I'm glad she did.” 

The actress then explained that while her childhood may have made her hesitant to start a family of her own, it’s also the main reason behind her intense drive. “There was a lot of pressure for me also. I'm not from a wealthy family. We're fine but I didn't grow up with money, so there was always that pressure of if I don't succeed, then I'm gonna have to come back and get a regular job and that very much spurred my ambition.”

Related Articles
Sarah Michelle Gellar Haircut
Sarah Michelle Gellar Cut Her Hair Into a Blunt, Chin-Grazing Bob
emma Thompson
Emma Thompson Says "Romantic Love Is a Myth"
Suki Waterhouse Instagram
Suki Waterhouse Is the Latest Celebrity to Pair Pants and a Dress
Kylie Jenner Baby2Baby Gala
Kylie Jenner Posed Topless While Opening Up About Her Experience With Postpartum Depression
Chelsea Handler Critics Choice 2023
Of Course, People Are Mad at Chelsea Handler's "A Day in the Life of a Childless Woman" Skit
Florence pugh baftas after-party 2023
Florence Pugh Paired the Shortest Sequin Minidress With the Tallest Holographic Heels
Simone Ashley Sparkly Top
Simone Ashley Just Went Braless In A Sparkly, Side Boob-Baring Party Top
Kendall Jenner LACMA 2022
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are Reportedly "Hanging Out" and "Having Fun" With One Another
serena williams and olympia
Serena Williams Shared a Sweet Mommy-and-Me Moment With Olympia From Behind the Scenes of Her Super Bowl Commercial
Nicola Coughlan Latex Dress Newport Beach Film Festival London
Nicola Coughlan Added a Regencycore Detail to Her Latex Gown
Hayley Lu Richardson SAG Dinner Campari
Haley Lu Richardson Wants Justice for Portia's Bucket Hat
Madelyn Cline Blue Sheer Dress Outer Banks Season 3 Premiere 2023
Madelyn Cline Channeled Kate Moss's Most Iconic Look in a Slinky Sheer Gown
Bruce willis 2012 red carpet
Bruce Willis’s Wife Revealed That He's Been Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Stepped Out in a $635 Pair of White Sneakers, but We Found Similar Options Starting at $35
Julia Fox Red Hair Fashion Week 2023
Julia Fox Debuted Fire-Engine Red Hair and Matching Eyebrows in a Sheer Jersey at Fashion Week
pink and her family hollywood walk of fame
Pink Remembers Being Told That Having Kids Would End Her Career