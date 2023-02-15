Diane Keaton Celebrated Valentine's Day With a Montage of All Her On-Screen Kisses

Icon behavior.

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on February 15, 2023 @ 11:03AM
ICYMI, yesterday was Valentine's Day, and while all the celebrity couples were celebrating with cutesy Instagram posts, Diane Keaton rang in the festivities with a video montage of all her on-screen kisses (like the icon she is).

The clip featured some of her famous kissing scenes, including two from her beloved 2003 movie Something's Gotta Give, in which she locks lips with Jack Nicholson and Keanu Reeves, as well one with Sam Shepard from Baby Boom and Michael Douglas in And So It Goes. Outkast's 2003 hit "Happy Valentine's Day" aptly played in the background of the video.

"Happy Valentine's Day to all the men who were paid to kiss me," she cheekily captioned the post.

Her friend and former collaborator Nancy Meyers (who wrote and directed Something's Gotta Give), dropped some tea in the comments section of Keaton's Instagram writing, "Hilarious but as someone who was around for a few of those - those guys always wanted one more take. ❤️" Debra Messing also posed an intriguing question, commenting, "Who was the best?"

While promoting her new film with Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, and William H. Macy Maybe I Do, Keaton admitted that she hasn't been on a date in 15 years. "They probably just thought, 'Enough's enough … she's too weird.' I'm kind of odd, but I'm doing fine," she told Extra.

"Someday, someone will marry me. Maybe one of these nice men today that have to deal with me today," she added, referring to her co-stars.

