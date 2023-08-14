My Boyfriend’s 67-Year-Old Mom Uses This $12 Cleanser, and Now I Understand Why She Looks So Damn Good

Sophie Wirt
August 14, 2023

The other day, my boyfriend’s parents and I were catching up at my apartment over chardonnay. The conversation turned to skincare, as it often does, given my career as a beauty editor. My boyfriend’s mother — whose skin is genuinely as youthful as mine despite our 30-something year age gap — shared her love for a Japanese oil cleanser. The moment she began describing the bottle, the formula, and its skin-softening perfection, I ran to my bathroom vanity where I always keep a bottle of DHC’s Deep Cleansing Oil on hand. I scurried back out to the living room and felt rather proud of my product identification skills when she resoundingly affirmed. 

I’d imagine many J-beauty buffs could also identify the classic cleanser; it is, after all, a fan-favorite with holy grail status for many people. My partner’s mom keeps her eyes peeled for sales on the stuff and stocks up accordingly — and right now, the time is nigh. The DHC cleanser is 25 percent off at Dermstore during the retailer’s anniversary sale; simply use the code CHEERS at checkout to score a bottle — or a few, as my boyfriend’s mom likes to do. 

Dermstore dhc cleanser dermstore sale

Dermstore

The DHC Deep Cleansing Oil is a skin-softening face-wash that removes all traces of makeup, pore-clogging debris, and daily grime. Formulated with an olive oil base, it’s incredibly gentle — in fact, I often swipe it over my lids to remove eye makeup. Formulated for all skin types, the cleanser is non-sensitizing, non-comedogenic, and fragrance-free. 

In addition to olive oil — which, FWIW, is a staple ingredient for Jennifer Lopez, who formulated the products in her brand, JLo Beauty, with the fatty acid-rich ingredient — the cleanser also contains vitamin E, a skin-softening, antioxidant-rich gem. Despite its oil content, it feels lightweight on the skin and resists leaving any residue behind. It’s perfect as the first step in a double cleansing ritual; however, I often use the cleanser on its own, as it truly does leave my skin feeling sufficiently clean. 

Shoppers agree: One reviewer who “won’t use anything else” says the cleanser “works magic” thanks to its ability to thoroughly remove makeup and “multiple applications of sunscreen.” Says another, the cleanser “gets sunscreen and makeup off like a charm.”

For a skin-softening, makeup-annihilating oil cleanser that’s garnered ample acclaim from shoppers, shop — or stock up on — the DHC Deep Cleansing Oil. Now at $12, it’s an incredible value. 

