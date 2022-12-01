The Cold-Weather Basic That Gets Me (and Thousands of Shoppers) Through Winter Is Just $14 Apiece

I’m not ashamed to admit it: I’m a Southern-Californian, New York City transplant. I moved here to chase the dream, and I’m doing it (look at me, mom). But I didn’t quite account for just how cold New York could get. I knew it would be below 75 and sunny, but no one told me about the brutal wind chill or the early-morning freeze. On my quest to stay warm, I came across a game-changer: the Devops thermal turtleneck.

Available for $28, this two-pack of long-sleeve shirts comes in a variety of colors, from gray and white to red and black. Made with heat-retaining material, the turtlenecks are ideal base layers for keeping warm during the cold weather. Shoppers say they are “blown away” by these tops, and even compare them to more expensive thermal options. “I needed replacements for two well-loved Under Armour thermal shirts,” said a reviewer. “ These are a perfect replacement... The inside fleece on these shirts is heavenly — that cannot be overstated!”

Amazon

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Pulled in by the astounding 6,027 perfect ratings and over 750 rave reviews, I decided to order my own pack. I went with black- and heather-stripe duo and, boy, did they live up to the hype. The inside layer is made with ultra-soft material, which makes me feel like I’m wearing pajamas all day long. The tops are also exceptionally stretchy, allowing me to put them on after I’ve done my hair and makeup (which is rare for skin-tight turtlenecks). I’ve even done yoga while wearing these shirts, since the spandex material allows for shape retention, mobility, and comfort.

But most importantly, these thermal turtlenecks have kept me warm during the cruel cold months. My trick is to wear the turtleneck as a base layer to any outfit. For work, I layer a comfortable blazer over one of the tops and finish off the look with a scarf. If I’m headed to a dinner party, I add a knit sweater vest and boots. But for lounging at home, I prefer to wear it alone with cozy socks. No matter how you style it, the turtlenecks trap heat in and keep cold out. So much so, in fact, that I may have layered a little bit too much the first time I wore them out. I had to peel a few layers off, as I severely underestimated their warming capabilities. I also love how I can wear the thermal turtlenecks just about anywhere. They’re the closet staple I didn’t know I needed until I tried them out.

If you want to snag a pack (or two) of these cozy long-sleeve thermals, I recommend doing so sooner rather than later. Hey, I’m even buying another set as I type. After all, it’s only getting colder, so prepare ahead of time, or risk your dream colors selling out.

