A Devil Wears Prada Musical May Be Heading to Broadway

That's not all! Everyone's favorite movie about fashion, magazines, and assistant abuse,The Devil Wears Prada, is slated for the Broadway musical treatment.

The 2006 film starred Anne Hathaway as a young, aspiring journalist who gets an eye-opening view of the fashion magazine industry, Emily Blunt, and Meryl Streep (who earned her 14th Oscar nomination for her portrayal of the magazine's powerful editor).

According to the Associated Press, Rent and Avenue Q producer Kevin McCollum is developing the musical. McCollum currently has stage adaptations of the films Ever After and Diary of a Wimpy Kid in the works and is also a producer on two newly Tony-nominated Broadway shows: Hand to God and Something Rotten!

There is no word on whether Hathaway, who at present stars in a show called Grounded off Broadway, or Streep would sign on for the musical.

We expect fans of the movie to be there opening night—unless there's some hideous skirt convention to attend.

