Everything You Need to Know About DevaCurl's Latest Curly Hair Campaign

If you're the girl who embraces her bouncy curls (and refuses to bow down to the straightener), DevaCurl is about to give you everything you need to upkeep your healthiest head of hair ever. DevaCurl has always stood behind the girl who loves her natural texture, but it's about to get more personal with their newest initiative, "For All Curl Kind."

Any girl can tell you that there are hair textures in between curly and straight (duh, right?). Think wavy, curly, super curly... You get the picture. Having catered to all kinds of curly with their product lines, DevaCurl is ready to bring the curly fam even closer together with their newest campaign. Here's what it's all about.

"For All Curl Kind" is a project that aims to cover literally everything a girl with curly hair wants to know about. It will exist as a YouTube series, blog, and a hashtag on social media. The latter will definitely make searching for all those tips a whole lot easier.

The YouTube videos will cover everything from styling advice to #realtalk on more serious topics like "curl shaming" from women in the curly hair community.

The "For All Curl Kind" blog will apparently be written as a conversation from one curly girl to the next. Content will be published every Friday, as if you needed another reason to live for Fridays. We cannot wait to see what is in the works.