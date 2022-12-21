The Scent Trend of the Season Is Smelling Good Enough to Eat

Historically, the holidays tend to be filled with pine-inspired candles burning in our homes, but a sweeter approach takes front and center this year.

By
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 21, 2022 @ 11:30AM
Everyone Smells Like Dessert Right Now
Sugar, spice, everything nice. While these are all well and good for tasty desserts, these words also act as guiding stars for some of the season’s most delicious scents. Now, more than ever, we’ll take any opportunity we can to transform our living spaces into a sophisticated Candy Land to remind ourselves how sweet life can be. 

When Diptyque launched its scented candles in 1963, it launched with three original blends — one of which is its beloved Cannelle. At any point during its 66-hour burn, you’ll experience whiffs of either its woody and spicy notes or its warmer, more gourmand aromas as its cinnamon fragrance travels through the room. Since then, other candle companies have joined in on the fun for their holiday collections. 

If you’re looking to create a space that smells like a chocolatey dessert, LAFCO’s Hazelnut Torrone will do the trick. Inspired by the traditional Italian nougat, it smells of roasted hazelnuts, vanilla, honey, and a dash of sugar — all elegantly blended to create an upscale olfactory experience that feels more cozy than overtly sweet. 

Similarly, Otherland’s aptly named Dessert First candle mixes sugary scents with spicy notes for this seasonal launch. Gingersnap, milky tea, and black cardamom create a melange so delectable, it almost feels cruel not to dribble it over a slice of cake to top it off as icing. 

Of course, cozy scents go beyond the limits of our homes, as the it-perfumes of the moment dabble into tasty gourmand notes. A few spritzes of Ellis Brooklyn’s Vanilla Milk, for example, mix its notes of warm, creamy milk and a dash of vanilla with the skin’s natural musk for a seductive effect. 

Those who enjoy a hot cup of Joe, get your fix with a few spritzes of Maison Margiela REPLICA’s Coffee Break. The brand specializes in recreating scents that inspire nostalgia, and this one is reminiscent of being snuggled up in a warm leather chair, sipping coffee and slowly nibbling a warm pastry in the middle of winter thanks to its strong aroma of Arabica beans. 

Similarly, By/Rosie Jane’s new DULCE eau de parfum transports those who wear it back to their childhood. It’s undeniably sweet upon impact — its two types of vanilla coming in full bloom upon first spritz. However, as the fragrance settles in, the notes of Hinoki wood and nude musk make their way out to create an addictive scent. Think: a vanilla ice cream sundae with a shot of bourbon on the side.

