I’m a Self-Proclaimed Perfume Expert, and I'm Snagging These Designer Fragrances on Rare Sale From Amazon

On days when I don't have anything else to do, my favorite pastime is popping into the hole-in-the-wall fragrance shop near my apartment and discovering new scents. My go-to notes are gourmands and warm floral accents with woodsy undertones, but every time I go into the shop, I fall in love with new ones. I usually take home a few sample sizes to see how it wears outside the fragrant perfume shop and often find myself going back to buy the full-size bottle. The last time I went, I picked up Giorgio Armani’s Sì Eau de Parfum Spray (per my mom's recommendation), and after wearing it (and loving it) for the past two weeks, I’ve decided to purchase a larger size from Amazon. And to my surprise, it's currently on sale.

While I plan to add the Giorgio Armani fragrance to my cart, I noticed a few other designer scents in my collection, like Prada Candy, are also discounted — and I rarely see this scent on sale. Classics from Marc Jacobs and Vera Wang are on sale for up to 55 percent off.

For years, one of my go-to scents has been Prada Candy. It has a balanced juxtaposition of youthful and comforting top notes of caramel and vanilla, along with mature and sophisticated middle notes of powder and velvety musk. I gravitate to this scent the most in the summer since it's sweet without being overbearing and lasts all day with only a few spritzes.

When I smell Daisy by Marc Jacobs, I automatically think of my mom, who loves a blend of fruity and floral notes. This fragrance has top notes of grapefruit and strawberry, and as it dries down, you can smell its base notes of gardenia, violet, and musk. It's a fresh and simplistic scent that many can appreciate and has a staying power that lingers in a soft and reminiscent way after you leave a room.

My mom recommended Giorgio Armani Sì to me a few years ago because she knew I would love the warm and woody scent profile. Of course, she was right; I’ve been wearing this scent consistently for the last two weeks. It has top notes of cassis, a fruit-leaning scent, and prominent middle and base notes of rose, freesia, vanilla, and patchouli. I describe the scent as modern and sensual; when I wear it, I get compliments all day.

Vera Wang's Princess has over 37,700 five-star ratings, and for a good reason: The scent profile is immaculate. It has an expansive fruity blend of apricot, apple, and mandarin orange with middle notes of dark chocolate and guava and base notes of vanilla and amber. This scent wasn't on my radar, but I'm adding it to my cart after looking into its notes and reading rave reviews from shoppers who say the smell "lasts for many hours" and isn't "overpowering." Buy it while it's currently 55 percent off.

Whether you’re looking to try out some new scents or restock fragrances already in your collection, these designer fragrances from Giorgio Armani, Prada, Marc Jacobs, and Vera Wang are up to 55 percent off at Amazon right now.

