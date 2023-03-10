Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Fashion Deals for Up to 67% Off This Weekend

Including Reese Witherspoon's go-to sneaker brand on sale.

Published on March 10, 2023

It’s officially the season of spring cleaning — and I’m not talking about the boring kind. With warm weather on the horizon, now is the time to purge your closet of pieces that haven’t seen the light of day and to make room for fresh, new favorites. The spring is the perfect excuse to give your wardrobe a little refresh, and Amazon’s Premium Brands Outlet is the best place to start. With major markdowns on customer favorite brands up to 67 percent off, you don’t want to miss this hidden storefront’s top weekend deals. 

The retailer’s designer curation is overflowing with over 1,000 hidden sales on top-rated brands — and lucky for you, the secret’s out. In the fashion section, you’ll find massive deals on Vince, Ugg, BCBG, Tretorn, Theory, and other name-brand favorites. Plus, you can get your spring picks before the official start of the season by taking advantage of Amazon’s fast and free shipping as long as you’re a Prime Member (or sign up for a free 30-day trial). Because these fashion sales are so major, stock is limited, so don’t wait to snag eye-catching finds this weekend before it’s too late. Below, you’ll find the top 20 designer style deals on clothes, accessories, and shoes starting at just $31. 

Theory Women's Corset Tee Mini Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $73 (Originally $195); amazon.com

Best Clothing Deals

The premium clothing section is chock full of discounted pieces that are bound to become mainstays in your spring outfit rotation. Nothing says springtime like a breezy little dress, and this Theory style is just that — plus it’s an entire 63 percent off, marked down to $73 from its original $195 price tag. The five-star rated pick has a comfortable t-shirt fit, with flattering corset detailing at the waist. And, this lightweight, ruffled ASTR the Label dress is perfect for any occasion, available in three colors and marked down to 41 percent off. If you’re really looking to upgrade your dress collection, opt for this chic ASTR the label pick, currently priced at half off its original cost. 

If you prefer to keep things casual, you’ll love the outlet’s selection of loungewear and athleisure. These Sweaty Betty biker shorts are perfect for the gym, the hiking trails, or everyday errands. And, to make things even better, they’re priced at just $31 right now, marked down 54 percent. Another comfy option: these ultra-soft, discounted joggers by Ugg. Read on for the full list of the 10 best designer clothing deals at Amazon this weekend. 

TRETORN Women's Nylite Plus Sneakers

Amazon

Shop now: $38 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Best Shoe Deals 

I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to retire my winter boots and pick up some lighter, warm-weather shoe choices. Don’t be fooled by these Ugg picks; instead of shearling booties, they’re casual, everyday styles with a twist. Both the sneakers and slip ons have fun leopard detailing to spice up any outfit you throw on this spring — plus, they’re up to 50 percent off. Speaking of spotted sneakers, this Tretorn pair is nearly half off at Amazon. Not only is the comfortable shoe brand customer-loved, but celebs are fans too — Reese Witherspoon has been spotted wearing the everyday sneakers nonstop. Check out all five deals below to score incredible savings on springtime shoes. 

SWAROVSKI Matrix Hoop Earrings

Amazon

Shop now: $140 (Originally $165); amazon.com

Best Accessory Deals 

You can’t forget accessories! This spring, add some color to your jewelry collection with Swarovski’s pink crystal hoops — I know I’ll be adding these to my cart. If classic studs are your go-to, opt for these sparkling pavé and gold earrings. And, don’t miss out on major savings from authentic leather brand, Frye, including this wallet which is the perfect size for daily use, and this studded floral crossbody which is an entire 52 percent off right now. Florals for spring? Yes please. Shop all five top picks below from Amazon’s premium storefront to complete any look this season. 

Run, don’t walk to upgrade your spring looks with shocking deals from the Amazon Premium Brand Outlet this weekend before they sell out. 

Vince Women's Shaped Scoop Nk Cami

Amazon

Shop now: $157 (Originally $225); amazon.com

ASTR the label Women's Eastwick Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $88 (Originally $148); amazon.com

Sweaty Betty Women's Core Power 6" Biker Shorts

Amazon

Shop now: $31 (Originally $68); amazon.com

Swarovski Constella Stud Earrings

Amazon

Shop now: $76 (Originally $95); amazon.com

UGG Women's Alameda Spotty Lace Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $84 (Originally $119); amazon.com

Badgley Mischka Women's Ultra Heeled Sandal

Amazon

Shop now: $79 (Originally $198); amazon.com

Vince Women's Warren Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $148 (Originally $230); amazon.com

