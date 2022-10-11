Amazon's Designer Outlet Just Discounted Celebrity-Favorite Brands Up to 81% During the Early Access Sale

Including Jennifer Garner-approved leggings and Sydney Sweeney’s Ugg slides.

By Kaelin Dodge
Published on October 11, 2022 @ 08:30AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon's Designer Outlet Just Discounted Celebrity-Favorite Brands Up to 81% During the Early Access Sale
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Amazon isn’t typically the retailerI turn to for high-end shopping; my biggest purchase has been a replacement pair of Apple Airpods (we’ve all lost one here and there). You’ll usually  find my cart filled with budget-friendly skincare, some necessary kitchenware, and probably a random item TikTok convinced me I needed. It’s my place for one-offs and essentials, so I’ve never considered that I could shop my favorite premium brands there — that is until I discovered the retailer’s under-the-radar, designer-filled storefront

Amazon’s designer outlet features apparel and accessories from brands like Alo Yoga, Staud, Ugg, and more, and during the Prime Early Access Sale, some of the season’s most popular styles are majorly on sale. Keep in mind that quantities are limited (sometimes even sparse) and products can disappear quickly, so if you love an item, you’ll want to act fast. Whether it’s a pair of celebrity-loved leggings or a supermodel-approved trend, the retailer’s designer outlet is full of seasonal staples from the premium brands you love starting at just $43 right now. 

Shop the 10 best designer deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale below: 

Not to be alarmist, but winter is on its way. Rather than waiting for a cold-spell that sends you to the nearest Nordstrom for a winter puffer, grab yours before the blustery weather hits with a jacket that’s up to 73 percent off. Cole Haan’s down coat has a removable hood, adjustable waist, and is fully lined. One customer even went so far as to say, “[I] can’t wait for the winter to return so I can slip into this gorgeous, warm coat.” Or, for something a little lighter, you can consider this bright zip-up sweatshirt from Staud that is now 50 percent off.

Cole Haan Women's Hooded Essential Down Coat

Amazon

Shop now: starting at $106 (Originally $398); amazon.com

STAUD Women's Zip Up Sweatshirt

Amazon

Shop now: $98 (Originally $195); amazon.com

While it’s always a good idea to stock up on seasonal essentials, we can’t say that adding a few 2022 shoe trends to our cart isn’t fun, especially when they start at just $43. These super puffy, Sydney Sweeney-approved Ugg slides are great for fall, whether you’re running errands or want to add a statement shoe to a casual outfit. One customer noted that the platform slides, “are so comfortable and great to walk in.” (Not that I needed convincing.) 

UGG Women's Maxi Slide Logo Sandal
Amazon

Shop now: $43–$60 (Originally $120); amazon.com

Another great pair of fall shoes I’ll personally be adding to my cart are the Steve Madden Trim Boots, a cowboy-inspired ankle boot available in four colors, including two funky multi-color options. For style inspo on how to wear the shoe, just turn to Emily Ratajkowski who has made the style a staple in her wardrobe.

Steve Madden Women's Trim Fashion Boot

Amazon

Shop now: from $107 (Originally $159); amazon.com

You’ll also find major deals on leggings from some of our favorite premium brands, including Alo Yoga. These Jennifer Garner-approved leggings compress, lift, and are designed to be so lightweight that they feel like a second skin. But they are both hard to come by and rarely on sale — until today. You can snag select sizes and colors of the Alo Yoga Vapor Leggings on sale starting at just $59 from their original $128 price tag — what a steal.  

Alo Yoga Women's High-Waist Vapor Legging

Amazon

Shop now: from $59 (Originally $128); amazon.com

Grab these designer goodies and more on sale for  some of the best prices we’ve seen all year in Amazon’s premium brands outlet, and shop the rest of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, here.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early October Prime Day Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
Early Designer Deals
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Designer Fashion From Stuart Weitzman, Staud, Prada, and More
Editor Fashion Picks
7 Amazon Fashion Deals I’m Convinced Everyone Should Buy for Nearly 50% Off in Today’s Big Sale
Roundup of Early Coat/Jacket
So Many Fall-Ready Coats and Jackets Are Discounted Right Now for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Things I Always Buy Amazon Sales
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Things I Always Buy During Its Prime Sales
Early Deals Roundup
Amazon Just Dropped Tons of Epic Deals Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale — Up to 59% Off
PEAS Early Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
PEAS day 1 Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Best Deals Under $70 in the Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Deals Event Announcement/Explainer
Amazon Just Announced Its Prime Early Access Sale, and You Can Shop Fashion and Beauty Deals Now for Up to 76% Off
Roundup of Early Sweater Deals
12 Cozy Sweater Deals We’re Shopping Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Roundup of Sweater Deals
Just in Time for Fall, Amazon Halved Prices on Some of Its Most Popular Sweaters
Main Prime Day Deals Roundup
It’s Official: These Are the 85 Best Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale for Up to 60% Off
Amazon Leggings
Amazon Discounted So Many Leggings Ahead of Its Early Access Sale — Shop Them Starting at $10
Roundup of Legging Deals
The “Perfect Leggings” With Nearly 11,000 Five-Star Ratings Are Marked Down to $8 Right Now
Early PD: Fashion Editor Deals
I’m a Picky Shopper, but Even I Can’t Resist These Fashion Deals From Amazon’s Early Access Sale
EARLY PD: Retinol product deal one-off
One of Amazon’s Best-Reviewed Retinol Serums That Gives Shoppers “Almost Perfect” Skin Is Just $12 Right Now