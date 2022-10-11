Amazon's Designer Outlet Just Discounted Celebrity-Favorite Brands Up to 81% During the Early Access Sale

Amazon isn’t typically the retailerI turn to for high-end shopping; my biggest purchase has been a replacement pair of Apple Airpods (we’ve all lost one here and there). You’ll usually find my cart filled with budget-friendly skincare, some necessary kitchenware, and probably a random item TikTok convinced me I needed. It’s my place for one-offs and essentials, so I’ve never considered that I could shop my favorite premium brands there — that is until I discovered the retailer’s under-the-radar, designer-filled storefront.

Amazon’s designer outlet features apparel and accessories from brands like Alo Yoga, Staud, Ugg, and more, and during the Prime Early Access Sale, some of the season’s most popular styles are majorly on sale. Keep in mind that quantities are limited (sometimes even sparse) and products can disappear quickly, so if you love an item, you’ll want to act fast. Whether it’s a pair of celebrity-loved leggings or a supermodel-approved trend, the retailer’s designer outlet is full of seasonal staples from the premium brands you love starting at just $43 right now.

Shop the 10 best designer deals from Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale below:

Not to be alarmist, but winter is on its way. Rather than waiting for a cold-spell that sends you to the nearest Nordstrom for a winter puffer, grab yours before the blustery weather hits with a jacket that’s up to 73 percent off. Cole Haan’s down coat has a removable hood, adjustable waist, and is fully lined. One customer even went so far as to say, “[I] can’t wait for the winter to return so I can slip into this gorgeous, warm coat.” Or, for something a little lighter, you can consider this bright zip-up sweatshirt from Staud that is now 50 percent off.

While it’s always a good idea to stock up on seasonal essentials, we can’t say that adding a few 2022 shoe trends to our cart isn’t fun, especially when they start at just $43. These super puffy, Sydney Sweeney-approved Ugg slides are great for fall, whether you’re running errands or want to add a statement shoe to a casual outfit. One customer noted that the platform slides, “are so comfortable and great to walk in.” (Not that I needed convincing.)

Another great pair of fall shoes I’ll personally be adding to my cart are the Steve Madden Trim Boots, a cowboy-inspired ankle boot available in four colors, including two funky multi-color options. For style inspo on how to wear the shoe, just turn to Emily Ratajkowski who has made the style a staple in her wardrobe.

You’ll also find major deals on leggings from some of our favorite premium brands, including Alo Yoga. These Jennifer Garner-approved leggings compress, lift, and are designed to be so lightweight that they feel like a second skin. But they are both hard to come by and rarely on sale — until today. You can snag select sizes and colors of the Alo Yoga Vapor Leggings on sale starting at just $59 from their original $128 price tag — what a steal.

Grab these designer goodies and more on sale for some of the best prices we’ve seen all year in Amazon’s premium brands outlet, and shop the rest of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, here.