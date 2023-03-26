I’ve Used This $14 Detangling Conditioner for Over 10 Years to Keep My Curls Soft and Hydrated

You’ll see a difference in just one use.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 26, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Detangler
Photo:

Getty Images

Wash day for my fellow curly and kinky-haired girls is an all-day affair, between pre-detangling, double cleansing, conditioning, deep-conditioning, and detangling again — and this is all before styling; it's nice when a product condenses a few of these steps to speed up the process. I’ve learned that maintaining hydration and keeping my hair tangle-free is a top priority in keeping curls bouncy and healthy, so when my hair was in dire need of some TLC, I turned to Design Essentials Moisturizing and Detangling Conditioner to bring my brittle hair back to life.

The two-in-one deep-penetrating conditioner restores moisture and improves hair health. The formula contains almond and avocado to tame unruly coils and kinks with ease, while coconut milk provides intense moisture and shea butter  aids in healthy hair growth. Together, these ingredients act as a natural detangler, saving up to 30 minutes of detangling time. The conditioner is paraben- and paraffin-free and doesn’t contain any mineral oils. It’s formulated to give hair back its natural luster, specifically for those with wavy, curly, coily, and kinky hair, as well as dryer textures and color-treated strands.

Design Essentials Natural Almond & Avocado Moisturizing & Detangling Conditioner

Amazon

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

Growing up, I routinely got my hair done every two weeks. I would go to the same five salons in rotation, and this moisturizing and detangling conditioner was the one thing they all had in common. When I would attempt to style and manipulate my hair, it always ended up dry and tangled. I’d go to the salon hoping a hair stylist could fix my mistakes, and they’d immediately bust out the Design Essentials conditioner, leaving it on my hair for 5 to 10 minutes before rinsing it out. My hair was always so much softer and easier to manage, I started incorporating the conditioner into my at-home wash-day routine and got the same salon-quality results. 

I’m not the only one who loves this moisturizing conditioner; over 3,900 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating. One five-star reviewer has been using this product for five years after a hair stylist recommendation and noted they’ve experienced "great improvement to their hair texture" with "their curls [now] more defined." Another shopper shared, "This is the best conditioner I have ever bought," considering "it's easy to comb through my curls with no more frizz." A final reviewer experiencing dry and brittle hair said, "After my first use, I noticed less shedding, more moisture, [and that my hair was] easy to detangle."

When your curls are looking lackluster and need a boost of moisture, Design Essentials Moisturizing and Detangling Conditioner will bring your strands back to life. It’s available for $14 on Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Bondi Boost Hair Spray Treatment
Shoppers Say Their Once-Thinning Hair “Feels Thicker” and “Looks Fuller” Thanks toThis Leave-In Growth Spray
Ulta Shopper's Are on Their "Fifth Purchase" Of This Setting Spray and It's 50% off Today Only
Shoppers Say This Primer Spray Makes Their Makeup Last “All Day” — and It's 50% Off for Just 24 Hours
Avene 20% off sale
Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow Use This Soothing French Skincare Brand — and It’s 20% Off Right Now
Related Articles
Hot rollers
Amazon Shoppers Say These $9 Rollers Give Hair "Amazing Volume and Bounce" Without Heat-Styling
The Hair-Growth Spray That Gives Shoppers âNoticeably Thickerâ Hair in 2 Months Is on Sale at Amazon
The Hair-Growth Spray That Gives Shoppers a “Noticeably Thicker” Mane in 2 Months Is on Sale at Amazon
The Thickening Shampoo Amazon Shoppers Said âStopped Shedding Completelyâ Is Now 30% Off
The Regrowth Shampoo Shoppers Say Adds “Volume, Thickness, and Fullness” Is at Its Lowest Price in 3 Years
Ulta Foot Care Roundup
Even Shoppers With “Excessively Dry Heels” Got Softer Feet Thanks to These Under-$20 Foot Care Finds
Where To Get Hair Loss Treatments
Our 7 Picks For Where To Get The Best Hair Loss Treatments
Sisley Paris Sale
Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Volumizing Hair Spray Is 20% Off in a Rare Sitewide Sale
Best Clean Hairstyling Products
The 12 Best Clean Hairstyling Products of 2023
Hair Mask Color Wow
I Tried the Mask Drew Barrymore Uses for 'Expensive-Looking' Hair — and Wow, Did It Deliver
55+ $9 moisturizer
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This $10 Wrinkle Cream Makes Them Look Much Younger
Shoppers Say This Scalp Treatment Reduces Hair Loss and Flakes While Increasing Shine and Softness
Shoppers Say This Scalp Treatment Reduces Hair Loss and Flakes While Increasing Shine and Softness
Morroccanoil brunette dry shampoo
I’ve Fallen Back in Love With Dry Shampoo Thanks to This Volumizing, Brunette-Friendly Formula
RoseSkinCo CPC facial cleansing device
I Never Thought I Needed a Cleansing Brush Before I Tried This Device That Left My Face So Soft and Clean
Amazon Shoppers Love This Shampoo and Conditioner Set That Makes Their Hair âSilky Smoothâ and âHelps It Growâ
Amazon Shoppers Love This Shampoo and Conditioner Set That Makes Their Hair “Silky Smooth” and “Helps It Grow”
Jennifer Coolidge Got Maximum Volume At The Oscars With This TK Root Lift Spray
Jennifer Coolidge’s Ultra-Voluminous Oscars Hair Was Thanks to This Root-Lifting Treatment
Salma Hayek's Soft, Tousled Waves at the Oscars Were Styled With This $18 Shine-Inducing Oil
Salma Hayek's Soft, Tousled Waves at the Oscars Were Styled With This $18 Shine-Inducing Oil
Hailey Bieber Oscars Hair
This $8 Frizz-Taming Product Was Behind Hailey Bieber’s Ultra-Sleek Oscars Bob