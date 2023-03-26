I’ve Used This $14 Detangling Conditioner for Over 10 Years to Keep My Curls Soft and Hydrated

Wash day for my fellow curly and kinky-haired girls is an all-day affair, between pre-detangling, double cleansing, conditioning, deep-conditioning, and detangling again — and this is all before styling; it's nice when a product condenses a few of these steps to speed up the process. I’ve learned that maintaining hydration and keeping my hair tangle-free is a top priority in keeping curls bouncy and healthy, so when my hair was in dire need of some TLC, I turned to Design Essentials Moisturizing and Detangling Conditioner to bring my brittle hair back to life.

The two-in-one deep-penetrating conditioner restores moisture and improves hair health. The formula contains almond and avocado to tame unruly coils and kinks with ease, while coconut milk provides intense moisture and shea butter aids in healthy hair growth. Together, these ingredients act as a natural detangler, saving up to 30 minutes of detangling time. The conditioner is paraben- and paraffin-free and doesn’t contain any mineral oils. It’s formulated to give hair back its natural luster, specifically for those with wavy, curly, coily, and kinky hair, as well as dryer textures and color-treated strands.



Growing up, I routinely got my hair done every two weeks. I would go to the same five salons in rotation, and this moisturizing and detangling conditioner was the one thing they all had in common. When I would attempt to style and manipulate my hair, it always ended up dry and tangled. I’d go to the salon hoping a hair stylist could fix my mistakes, and they’d immediately bust out the Design Essentials conditioner, leaving it on my hair for 5 to 10 minutes before rinsing it out. My hair was always so much softer and easier to manage, I started incorporating the conditioner into my at-home wash-day routine and got the same salon-quality results.

I’m not the only one who loves this moisturizing conditioner; over 3,900 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating. One five-star reviewer has been using this product for five years after a hair stylist recommendation and noted they’ve experienced "great improvement to their hair texture" with "their curls [now] more defined." Another shopper shared, "This is the best conditioner I have ever bought," considering "it's easy to comb through my curls with no more frizz." A final reviewer experiencing dry and brittle hair said, "After my first use, I noticed less shedding, more moisture, [and that my hair was] easy to detangle."

When your curls are looking lackluster and need a boost of moisture, Design Essentials Moisturizing and Detangling Conditioner will bring your strands back to life. It’s available for $14 on Amazon.