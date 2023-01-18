Beauty Skincare Face Moisturizers and Serums Shoppers Say This Vitamin C Serum Shrinks Pores, Brightens Skin, and Reduces Wrinkles It does it all. By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Instagram Twitter Website Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on January 18, 2023 @ 10:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Dermelect You know that point in the winter when your skin becomes as dull and lifeless as the gray, sunless days of the season? The problem is hard to pinpoint — it’s not a pimple, it’s not blackheads, it’s not a new wrinkle, it’s just… deflated. According to over 600 shoppers, there’s a solution, and it’s Dermelect’s Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum. The crux of Beauty Sleep Serum is a potent mix of glycolic acid, salicylic acid, and vitamin C. Glycolic and salicylic acid are both alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) which slough off dead skin cells that contribute to a dull appearance. Vitamin C is a common ingredient in skincare, but if you need a refresher, it reduces with wrinkles and fine lines, reduces hyperpigmentation, and improves elasticity. Ultimately, after using Dermelect’s Beauty Sleep Serum consistently, you should wake up with a brighter, more even complexion, small pores, exfoliated skin, and less noticeable wrinkles. Dermelect Shop now: $42; dermelect.com Sure, that is a suspiciously long list of benefits, but these are powerhouse ingredients and hundreds of reviewers say it’s not too good to be true. Shoppers report seeing results ranging from subtle-but-noticeable to miraculous. “It helps to keep the fine lines just that, fine,” one reviewer said. Another shopper said that “it produces beautiful skin in the morning and had taken care of multiple areas of concern, including lines in the forehead and dark spots.” An even more enthusiastic reviewer called Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep a “miracle-worker” adding, “my skin looks amazing, the texture is smoother, brighter and my pores have been noticeably minimized.” Another impressive feature of this serum is that Dermelect is a brand that myself, along with other editors, rave about. The Makeover nail concealer has given me healthy, ridge-free, strong nails for the first time in a decade and its Revitalite Professional eye cream is a cut above the rest when it comes to dark circles. Head to Dermelect to shop the Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum. And if you could use those benefits on more surface area, there is a similar Neck Firming Lift cream in the line. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks I Own These Amazon Joggers in 5 Colors, and They’re Versatile Enough for Work, Workouts, and Travel 5 New Beauty Releases That Are Already Blowing Up on TikTok Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months