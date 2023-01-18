Shoppers Say This Vitamin C Serum Shrinks Pores, Brightens Skin, and Reduces Wrinkles

It does it all.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Dermelect Beauty Sleep Serum
Photo:

Dermelect

You know that point in the winter when your skin becomes as dull and lifeless as the gray, sunless days of the season? The problem is hard to pinpoint — it’s not a pimple, it’s not blackheads, it’s not a new wrinkle, it’s just… deflated. According to over 600 shoppers, there’s a solution, and it’s Dermelect’s Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum

The crux of Beauty Sleep Serum is a potent mix of glycolic acid, salicylic acid, and vitamin C. Glycolic and salicylic acid are both alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) which slough off dead skin cells that contribute to a dull appearance. Vitamin C is a common ingredient in skincare, but if you need a refresher, it reduces with wrinkles and fine lines, reduces hyperpigmentation, and improves elasticity. 

Ultimately, after using Dermelect’s Beauty Sleep Serum consistently, you should wake up with a brighter, more even complexion, small pores, exfoliated skin, and less noticeable wrinkles.

Dermelect Self Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum

Dermelect

Shop now: $42; dermelect.com

Sure, that is a suspiciously long list of benefits, but these are powerhouse ingredients and hundreds of reviewers say it’s not too good to be true. Shoppers report seeing results ranging from subtle-but-noticeable to miraculous.

“It helps to keep the fine lines just that, fine,” one reviewer said. Another shopper said that “it produces beautiful skin in the morning and had taken care of multiple areas of concern, including lines in the forehead and dark spots.” An even more enthusiastic reviewer called Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep a “miracle-worker” adding, “my skin looks amazing, the texture is smoother, brighter and my pores have been noticeably minimized.” 

Another impressive feature of this serum is that Dermelect is a brand that myself, along with other editors, rave about. The Makeover nail concealer has given me healthy, ridge-free, strong nails for the first time in a decade and its Revitalite Professional eye cream is a cut above the rest when it comes to dark circles

Head to Dermelect to shop the Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum. And if you could use those benefits on more surface area, there is a similar Neck Firming Lift cream in the line. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Joggers
I Own These Amazon Joggers in 5 Colors, and They’re Versatile Enough for Work, Workouts, and Travel
5 New Beauty Releases That Are Already Blowing Up on TikTok
5 New Beauty Releases That Are Already Blowing Up on TikTok
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months
Related Articles
Laneige lip glowy balm
The $17 Balm Version of This Viral Lip Mask Is a Favorite of Amazon Shoppers for “Making Lips Super Soft and Moisturized”
My Mom and I Both Use These Best-Selling Makeup-Removing Wipes Every Night â and They're $5 a Pack
My Mom and I Both Use These Best-Selling Makeup-Removing Wipes Every Night — and They're Just $5 a Pack
Amazon's Best-Selling Joggers Are the "Most Comfortable Pants" Shoppers Own, and They're $15 Now
Amazon's Best-Selling Joggers Are the "Most Comfortable Pants" Shoppers Own, and They're Now $15
this $13 bottle of nail polish lasts longer on my nails than some gels do
Finally, a Regular Nail Polish That Has the Same Lasting Power as a Gel Manicure
Over 5,000 Shoppers Say this $15 Retinol is Better than Creams "That Cost Hundreds of Dollars"
Reviewers Say This $13 Retinol Cream Beats Products “That Cost Hundreds of Dollars”
Shoppers Love This âCreamy but Lightâ Brightening Moisture That Is Now 50% Off
Shoppers Call This Half-Off Brightening Cream a “Blanket of Moisture” for Their Skin
This Aptly Named Liquid Gold Moisturizer Has a Chokehold on TikTok and It's My Holy Grail, Too
This Glow-Boosting Moisturizer Has a Chokehold on TikTok — and It's My Holy Grail, Too
Vegamour Eyebrow Serum Review
This Hair Growth Serum Has Helped My Thin ‘90s Brows Look So Much Fuller
Selena Gomez's New Highlighters are Like Liquid Light
Every Hour Is Golden Hour When I’m Wearing Rare Beauty’s New Highlighter
Avene F&F Sale One-Off/Roundup
The French Beauty Brand Reviewers Rely on for Hydrated, Younger-Looking Skin Is 25% Off Sitewide
Dream Sleep
Slugging Never Worked for Me Until I Found This Non-Sticky Solution From Camila Mendes' Skincare Brand
The Best Foundations for Acne-Prone Skin
The 15 Best Foundations for Acne-Prone Skin of 2023
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This IPL Is the Most Impressive I've Found
I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products, and This Laser Hair Removal Device Is the Most Impressive I've Found
This Moisturizing Tint That Evens Out My Complexion Is Loved By Nearly 2,000 Shoppers
Nearly 2,000 Shoppers Love This Skin Tint That Makes Me Look Like I’m Wearing a Beauty Filter IRL
Even âShoe Snobsâ Are Impressed by the Comfort of Amazonâs Best-Selling Loafers That Start at $36
Even “Shoe Snobs” Are Impressed by the Comfort of Amazon’s Best-Selling Loafers
I tried the new growth serum infused brow tint from the brand brooke shields "highly recommends"
This New Tinted Brow Growth Serum From a Brand Brooke Shields “Highly Recommends” Fills in My Sparse Spots