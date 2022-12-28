Shoppers Say This “Miracle” Foot Cream Heals Painfully Cracked, Dry Skin Overnight

Experiencing dry, flaky skin during the winter is nothing new, but when what leads to painfully cracked heels, finding an intensive foot treatment can feel like a full-time job. Luckily, the Dermelect Runway Ready Luxury Foot Treatment is an ultra-nourishing cream that quickly heals heels — and users consider it a “miracle” product.

Formulated with an arsenal of heavy-duty hydrators like argan oil and shea butter, it can smooth even the roughest of feet, while anti-inflammatory arnica soothes painful cracks and abrasions.The 4.9-star-rated cream is packed with a unique keratin protein-peptide technology that deeply repairs dry feet. It works alongside hydroxy acids to gently exfoliate skin, leaving feet feeling “silky” and “soft and smooth,” according to shoppers.

Users of the Dermelect Runway Ready Luxury Foot Treatment say they were instantly converted, relying solely on this holy grail treatment to mend their heels in harsh weather. As one customer who’s “dealt with cracking, bleeding, and painful heels all [their] life” raves, it’s “absolutely best there is!” Another reviewer says, “The foot cream has changed my calloused and dry heels to smooth as silk,” suggesting that the results prove better than a pedicure. The brand claims you’ll see results “after the very first application,” leaving reviewers “surprised” by how quickly the foot cream gets to work: “It cures dry and cracked heels and skin overnight!” notes one. [It’s] “my favorite product [that] I can’t do without!” And while shoppers say the formula is grease-free and fast-absorbing, for best results, they suggest applying the cream in a heavy layer, letting it sink in, and then putting on socks to lock in the moisture.

And while shoppers say the formula is grease-free and fast-absorbing, for best results, they suggest applying the cream in a heavy layer, letting it sink in, and then putting on socks to lock in the moisture.