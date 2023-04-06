Shoppers Say This Dermelect Eye Cream Reduces "Wrinkles, Droopy Lids, and Dullness" in Just 5 Minutes

Our editor also swears by it for dark circles.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 6, 2023 @ 03:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Eye Cream Helps Hold Off on Botox
Photo:

@dermelect Instagram / InStyle

It’s easy to say that the fix for tired under-eyes is simply more sleep, but that “solution” isn’t a reality for many. Between genetics, aging, and life taking its toll, dark under-eyes and accompanying fine lines become a norm that no amount of extra zzz’s can shake. So rather than offering a half-baked, “Drink some water, get some rest,” Dermelect introduced an under-eye treatment designed to tackle five common under-eye concerns, and more than 2,800 shoppers — an InStyle editor — are obsessed.

The brand’s Revitalite Professional Eyelid and Dark Circle Corrector is a five-in-one treatment that depuffs, firms, and soothes the skin under and around the eyes, as well as lightens and conceals dark circles. It’s essentially a few more hours of sleep in a cream for just $59.

REVITALITE PROFESSIONAL Eyelid & Dark Circle Corrector professional strength

Dermelect

Shop now: $59; dermelect.com

Dermelect’s eye treatment is formulated with signs of aging in mind; eyeseryl and haloxyl depuff and brighten skin, while sesaflash and lightening liftensyl smooth the skin, per the brand. Light-diffusing pigments conceal discoloration, while the metal applicator’s cooling tip instantly depuffs. And shoppers claim to see results in as little as a few minutes.

“Within five minutes, my eye wrinkles, droopy lids, and dullness [were] gone,” wrote a shopper in their 40s who noted that this was the first product they’ve ever tried that delivered on every claim. According to another, “My lines, bags, and wrinkles look much better after one use.” And a shopper over 65 said the treatment allowed them to “hold off” on getting Botox treatments.

In addition to fine lines and wrinkles, many are impressed with how effectively the cream treats dark circles — including our beauty writer, Tamim Alnuweiri. “The results were everything I’d write on an eye cream wishlist. Revitalite instantly and temporarily reduces my dark circles, but it’s also permanently improved them over time,” she said — and customers noticed similar results. “The dark circles under my eyes have already lightened and it’s only been a month,” one wrote. And per a 53-year-old shopper, “I actually went without concealer under my eyes in public for the first time since I was back in school!”

Grab that extra sleep where you can, but when the dark circles and fine lines aren’t budging, opt for Dermelect’s shopper- and editor-loved Revitalite Professional Eyelid and Dark Circle Corrector, which you can grab today for $59.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Natural Nails Cuticle Remover
Sally Hansen’s “Miracle” Instant Cuticle Remover Is on Sale for $5 at Amazon
this Now-$10 Reusable Ice Mask Is My Savior for Puffy, Tired Skin in the Morning
This $12 Cooling Face Mask From Amazon Soothes My Puffy, Tired Skin Every Morning
I Get So Many Compliments on My Eyebrows Thanks to This Ultra-Precise, $8 Brow Gel
I Get So Many Compliments on My Eyebrows Thanks to This Ultra-Precise, $8 Brow Gel
Related Articles
this Now-$10 Reusable Ice Mask Is My Savior for Puffy, Tired Skin in the Morning
This $12 Cooling Face Mask From Amazon Soothes My Puffy, Tired Skin Every Morning
Shoppers Rely on This $13 “InStyle”-Tested Cream for Restoring "Dry, Chapped" Hands
Even My Picky Boyfriend Approves of the $13 French Hand Cream I Swear by for Healing Dry Skin
Toning Body Cream Smoothes Hands
Shoppers Say This Now-$10 Toning Body Cream Rehydrates Skin "Within Seconds"
My 70-Year-Old Mom Swears This French Anti-Aging Cream Plumps Skin and Relieves âAll Drynessâ
My 70-Year-Old Mom Swears This French Anti-Aging Cream Plumps Skin and Relieves “All Dryness”
Saint Jane Vitamin C sale
The "Magical" Vitamin C Serum That Keeps Selling Out Is Back in Stock — and It's 20% Off for InStyle Readers
Shoppers say this tinted vitamin c serum has a "blurring effect" that looks like they're "wearing a real life filter"
Tinted Serums Are Everywhere, but This French Option Is Like “Wearing a Real-Life Filter,” Shoppers Say
Strivectin Sale
50-Year-Old Fans of This Wrinkle-Blurring Primer Call It a “Secret Weapon” Against Aging Skin
picture
Shoppers With Eczema and Dry Patches Say This Soothing $10 Body Wash Takes Their Skin From “Scaly to Smooth”
65-year-old shoppers call this vitamin c serum "life-changing," and its 40% off
65-Year-Old Shoppers Call This Vitamin C Serum “Life-Changing,” and It’s 40% Off
L'Amarue CPC
I Tried the Revitalizing Body Cream That Sold Out Twice in 72 Hours, and It Healed My Dry, Itchy Skin for Good
Shoppers in their 60s say this body lotion "lasts several days" and makes skin feel "so soft" and "revitalized"
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Revitalizing Body Lotion Keeps Skin “Hydrated and Soft” for “Several Days”
Over 75,000 Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Best-Selling $11 Scrub That Leaves Alligator Skin "Silky Smooth"
75,000+ Shoppers Say This $8 Exfoliating Scrub “Works Like Magic” to Leave Dry, Alligator Skin Soft and Silky
Replacing Foundation With Tinted Moisturizer
28,000+ Shoppers Love This $14 Tinted Moisturizer That Gives Skin a “Subtle Glow”
Ulta No 7 Hand and Nail Treatment Review
I Had Brittle, Neglected Nails and Cuticles Until I Discovered This $10, Anti-Aging Hand Treatment
Slugging for oily skin
Should You Try Slugging With Oily Skin? Here's Everything You Need to Know
This moisturizer is like a daily vitamin for your face and its making my skin softer than ever
I Instantly See Results With This 2-in-1 Moisturizer That’s Like a Daily Multivitamin for My Face