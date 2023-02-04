The Smoothening Nail Concealer I Go Through Like Water Is on Sale for One More Day

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Published on February 4, 2023 @ 01:00AM

Have you ever used a nail polish enough to see the actual amount of product go down in the bottle? Maybe this is commonplace, but not for me. Granted, I hadn’t done my own nails in like a decade until last year, but regardless, my point is that I have used so much of Dermelect’s Makeover Smoothing Ridge Filler that I have to tip the bottle and contort the applicator to get enough product. It’s about time for a restock, which is convenient because Dermelect is having a sitewide Valentine’s Day sale in which all of its products are 15 percent off until February 5 using the code the LOVE

Bear with me if you’ve heard me go on about this product before, but if you haven’t, here’s the gist: The shimmery-pink formula neutralizes discoloration, fills in ridges, makes nails look glossy, and feel smooth and healthy. Not only do mine look and feel much better when I have a coat of Makeover on, but thanks to keratin and plant-derived ingredients, my nails also become thicker, stronger, and healthier-looking over time. With prolonged use, their naturally rough, canyon-like texture feels smooth and healthy — even without Makeover on. 

Makeover Smoothing Ridge Filler

Dermelect

Shop now: $15 with code LOVE (Originally $18); dermelect.com

I think my glowing review is pretty convincing, but I’m biased, I suppose. Still, there are hundreds of five-star reviewers who share my feelings. One whose nails were ruined by frequent gel manicures wrote, “Makeover restored [my nails] so they are healthy and strong. I apply two base coats (sometimes three) and a topcoat. I don’t even add colored polish because it has a slight iridescence.” 

I am definitely going to stock up on a new bottle, but I also will be checking out Dermelect’s other nail products, including the Camo-Nude Smoothing Treatment, Launchpad Bonding Nail Strengthener, and the High Maintenance Instant Nail Thickener Top Coat. I suggest you do the same.

Head to Dermelect to shop the Makeover Smoothing Ridge Filler Concealer, as well as its other nail products, while they’re on sale with the code LOVE

