Shoppers With “Sagging” Skin Have Seen “Noticeable” Results With This On-Sale Tightening Cream

Thanks to the recent body care boom, the average body lotion does so much more than just hydrate the skin. Newer options are as versatile as facial skincare products and target very specific concerns. And if you’re looking for something that’s both skin-firming and anti-aging, Dermelect’s Lipo-Conquer Body Toning Cream is a great choice — especially now that it’s 20 percent off during the brand’s Memorial Day sale with the code MDE20 at checkout.

This is a targeted lotion meant to use all over your body, but especially intended for anywhere skin is saggy, loose, or scarred — like on your legs, thighs, underarms, and stomach. The list of hero ingredients starts with ginkgo biloba, derived from an antioxidant-rich tree to provide moisture and skin renewal. Then, there’s caffeine, which depuffs skin, temporarily smooths out stretch marks, and fills out dips in skin, while retinol provides exfoliation, which keeps skin clear and pores decongested, in addition to reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Lastly, vitamin E provides immense moisture and restores elasticity. The sum total is a body treatment that hydrates, nourishes, improves firmness and elasticity, and reduces the appearance of cellulite, age spots, and wrinkles.

With such a potent ingredient lineup, shoppers are impressed. One said they were previously “skeptical” of the cream’s toning properties, but were quickly proven wrong. “Not only did [Lipo-Conquer] help reduce and tighten my underarm sagging, but it practically eliminated the crepey appearance as well.”

A middle-age reviewer said they began seeing results “within a few weeks” of regular use. Lipo-Conquer has helped them “stop obsessing about cellulite” after “smoothing” the skin on their thighs and belly. Another reviewer in their late 60s called it a “deep-penetrating cream that really improves dry skin.” Finally, one shopper said they quickly “noticed a difference” in the “mild puckering from cellulite” on their thighs after using this. “My legs look much better and younger,” they concluded.

Head to the brand's site to shop the skin-tightening Lipo-Conquer Body Toning Cream from Dermelect while it's just $36