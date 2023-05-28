Shoppers With “Sagging” Skin Have Seen “Noticeable” Results With This On-Sale Tightening Cream

It minimizes cellulite, too.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 28, 2023 @ 07:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

shoppers with "crepey" "sagging" skin have seen "amazing" results with this on-sale tightening cream
Photo:

dermelect

Thanks to the recent body care boom, the average body lotion does so much more than just hydrate the skin. Newer options are as versatile as facial skincare products and target very specific concerns. And if you’re looking for something that’s both skin-firming and anti-aging, Dermelect’s Lipo-Conquer Body Toning Cream is a great choice — especially now that it’s 20 percent off during the brand’s Memorial Day sale with the code MDE20 at checkout. 

This is a targeted lotion meant to use all over your body, but especially intended for anywhere skin is saggy, loose, or scarred — like on your legs, thighs, underarms, and stomach. The list of hero ingredients starts with ginkgo biloba, derived from an antioxidant-rich tree to provide moisture and skin renewal. Then, there’s caffeine, which depuffs skin, temporarily smooths out stretch marks, and fills out dips in skin, while retinol provides exfoliation, which keeps skin clear and pores decongested, in addition to reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Lastly, vitamin E provides immense moisture and restores elasticity. The sum total is a body treatment that hydrates, nourishes, improves firmness and elasticity, and reduces the appearance of cellulite, age spots, and wrinkles.

LIPO-CONQUER Body Toning Cream

Dermelect

Shop now: $36 with code MDE20 (Originally $45); dermelect.com

With such a potent ingredient lineup, shoppers are impressed. One said they were previously “skeptical” of the cream’s toning properties, but were quickly proven wrong. “Not only did [Lipo-Conquer] help reduce and tighten my underarm sagging, but it practically eliminated the crepey appearance as well.”

A middle-age reviewer said they began seeing results “within a few weeks” of regular use. Lipo-Conquer has helped them “stop obsessing about cellulite” after “smoothing” the skin on their thighs and belly. Another reviewer in their late 60s called it a “deep-penetrating cream that really improves dry skin.” Finally, one shopper said they quickly “noticed a difference” in the “mild puckering from cellulite” on their thighs after using this. “My legs look much better and younger,” they concluded. 

Head to the brand’s site to shop the skin-tightening Lipo-Conquer Body Toning Cream from Dermelect while it’s just $36 — and don’t forget to use the code MDE20 for 20 percent off at checkout.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Summer fashion trends
You’re Going to See These 5 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Summer, According to a Stylist
Shoppers Say Their Hair Looks âFullerâ and âAbsolutely Gorgeousâ Thanks to This On-Sale Growth Serum
Shoppers Say Their Hair Looks “Fuller” and “Absolutely Gorgeous” Thanks to This On-Sale Growth Serum
Jeans Tout
The “Most Flattering” Jeans From a Denim Brand Celebrities Wear on Repeat Are 65% Off at Amazon
Related Articles
Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Daily Skin Therapy Solid Lotion
Amazon’s Best-Selling Body Butter Is a $7 Fast-Track to Silky, Summer-Ready Skin
IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Full Coverage Concealer
67-Year-Old Shoppers Call Amazon’s Best-Selling $14 Concealer “Absolute Magic” for Erasing Dark Under-Eyes
martha stewart yon-ka dermstore MDW sale
Martha Stewart’s Go-To Skin-Plumping Face Mist From a French Brand Is 20% Off
dr. brandt microdermabrasion
This Glow-Inducing Exfoliator Is Like Professional Microdermabrasion in a Tube — and It’s 30% Off
Tula Eye Balm
Shoppers in Their 60s Are “Glowing” Thanks to This Eye Balm That’s Like a “Magic Eraser” for Dark Circles
TruSkin
80-Year-Olds Say This Vitamin C Moisturizer Fades Dark Spots and Softens Wrinkles — and It’s 40% Off for 1 Day
Best Concealers For Mature Skin
The 15 Best Concealers for Mature Skin That Won't Settle Into Fine Lines
Foot Peel Mask
The “Grossly Satisfying” Foot Peel Mask That Gives Shoppers “Baby Soft” Skin Is on Sale for $9
Best Bikini Trimmers
The 7 Best Bikini Trimmers of 2023 That Will Leave Your Skin Irritation-Free
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Miracle Blur Instant Skin Perfector
Shoppers Say This $18 Blurring Primer Makes Mature Skin Look “Younger and Smoother”
Neutrogena hydroboost
Shoppers With Mature Skin Rely on This Now-$16 Plumping Serum for a “Refreshed” Appearance
Jergens Collagen Tanning Lotion
Shoppers Say Their Skin "Looks and Feels Better" After Using This $10 Firming Tanning Lotion
cocokind face moisturizer
64-Year-Old Shoppers Noticed “Younger, Plumper” Skin Thanks to This “Exceptionally Hydrating” Face Cream
74-Year-Old Shoppers âLook 10 Years Youngerâ Thanks to This Viral, Best-Selling Tightening Eye Cream
I Tried the Viral, Tightening Eye Cream That Sold Out Too Many Times to Count — and the Results Were Instant
Under-Eye Patches Soften Fine Lines
Shoppers Say These Under-Eye Patches “Soften” Fine Lines in 15 Minutes — and They’re Less Than $1 Apiece
l'oreal eye cream concealer
Shoppers With Dark Circles Say a "Tiny Amount" of This $12 Concealer Eye Cream "Fully Covers" Discoloration