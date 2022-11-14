This Editor-Loved Anti-Aging Brand Is Already Offering Black Friday Prices — but Only for InStyle Readers

I test hundreds of products a month and like many of them, but that doesn’t mean they are routine-worthy. It’s really an exception when a product becomes part of my daily life, rather than being used occasionally or cycled in. So, having two products from a brand in my regular rotation is pretty exceptional and rare — but it happened with Dermelect.

Its Makeover Nail Concealer and Revitalite Professional Eye Cream are so good and reliable, I use them every day. I haven’t been able to stop talking (or writing) about them, so I am pleased as pie to tell you that InStyle readers have early access to the brand’s Black Friday deals using the code DERMBF. Through November 18 at 6 p.m. ET, , you’ll receive 15 percent off Dermelect purchases of $50 or more, 20 percent off $100 or more, and 30 percent off $150 or more. It’s likely the same deal the brand will run during Black Friday.

If you closed your eyes and picked a random Dermelect product, you’d still walk away with something good and efficient, but below are the four I think deserve the spotlight, including the aforementioned nail concealer and eye cream.

I would recommend shopping sooner rather than later since some of the products I had my eye on (like the XL Lash Volumizer) are already out of stock. Other products like the Outcrease Retinol Trifecta Serum and Lip Conquer Body Toning Cream frequently sell out and amass long waitlists, according to the brand. So, here’s your chance to shop them while they’re in stock and on sale.

Dermelect Makeover Ridge Filler Base Coat

Dermelect

Shop now: $12–$15 with code DERMBF (Originally $18); dermelect.com

If you missed my very long and dedicated love letter to Dermelect’s Makeover nail concealer and ridge filler, here’s the gist: The keratin-rich formula provides instant and long-term benefits. As soon as the pearly pink paint dries, the ridges on my nails are smoothed out and my nails look hydrated and glossy, with their yellow discoloration neutralized.

The long(er)-term benefits are noticeable even when I take it off: My nails are thicker, stronger, have less imperfections, and are on their way to being ridge-free.

Dermelect Revitalite Professional Eyelid and Dark Circle Corrector

Dermelect

Shop now: $41–$50 with code DERMBF (Originally $59); dermelect.com

This is another Dermelect product I have recently waxed poetic over but Revitalite Professional deserves the attention. A combination of light-reflecting pigments and peptides provide some instant brightening effects, in addition to long-term dark circle reduction. When I use this at night, not only do I wake up looking less racoon-like, but my eyes are also noticeably less puffy.

I am just one of the 3,000-plus users who have given this eye cream a five-star rating. Fellow fans say it “gets rid of puffiness and eye bags and moisturizes perfectly” and “reduces my puffy under-eye shadows to the point that they don’t exist.”

Dermelect Smooth and Supple Lip Mask Melt

Dermelect

Shop now: $18–$22 with code DERMBF (Originally $26); dermelect.com

There has been a proliferation of lip masks on the market, but I am not complaining because I like a product that coats my lips in a silky and light layer of nourishing moisture. Akin to coconut oil, Dermelect’s Lip Mask starts out in a hard consistency, but melts into a hydrating and rich, yet buttery consistency as it spreads over your lips.

When used during the day, it lasts for hours, even through eating and drinking, and when used overnight, you won’t find yourself needing to reapply in the middle of the night. It’s a bona fide hit with InStyle editors, as well as 1,000 five-star reviewers who call this “the best lip softener [they] have ever used.” A shopper explained, “My lips tend to be very dry and crack easily. Since using this product, they are smooth and very soft.”

Its jar is quite big, and perhaps cumbersome to carry in your bag, but luckily, Dermelect created a Mini On-the-Go option in a classic squeeze tube.

Dermelect Outcrease Retinol Trifecta Serum

Dermelect

Shop now: $27–$33 with code DERMBF (Originally $39); dermelect.com

Dermelect has so many customer-loved anti-aging skincare products, it’s hard to choose just one. But Outcrease’s three-retinol formula has a monumental 15,000-plus five-star reviews from enthusiastic shoppers.

The fanfare makes sense; this is a potent and effective formula. The three types of retinol work synergistically to target every skin concern you could think of: fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, congested skin, enlarged pores, and dullness.

One reviewer was so immediately smitten by the “silk”-like texture, their “less-strained” appearance, and “softer” skin, they ordered three more bottles to make sure they’re never without Outcrease. Another reviewer who had “very oily skin, large pores, [and] also a deep wrinkle on my forehead” said, “Using this stuff had helped everything.”