Mature Shoppers Say This Serum-Infused Primer “Smooths Out Any Wrinkles” and Makes Skin Look Like Glass

Dermelect is one of those if-you-know-you-know skincare brands. It doesn’t have the same name recognition as brands like, say, Olay or Sunday Riley, but if you’ve tried it, you know that its products are effective as all hell. Take its Confidence Crease Concentrate which is potent, shopper-loved, and 25 percent off with code LABORDAY until September 5.

Confidence Crease Concentrate is a retinol- and hyaluronic acid-rich treatment that addresses even the most severe and deep wrinkles, fine lines, and creases. The formula trades water for two emollient and moisture-locking ingredients (cyclopentasiloxane and Dimethicone crosspolymer) that give the concentrate a rich, gel-like texture that smoothes over pores and imperfections while infusing skin with active ingredients. It’s therefore both a serum and a primer.

The previously mentioned unpronounceable ingredients create a hydrating seal on the skin while deeply infusing hyaluronic acid and retinol. The hyaluronic acid is in little spheres that break and spread moisture upon making contact with skin. Retinol, as is widely known, has a host of benefits that include evening out skin tone, softening texture, addressing impurities, and reducing wrinkles.

The result is a weightless, quick-drying, fast-absorbing priming serum that plumps and de-ages your complexion. A reviewer in their late 60s said it “really firms the skin and lifts [it].” Another shopper who has been a fan of this product “for years” said, “Confidence Crease Concentrate smooths, hydrates, and plumps the skin. The texture increases my skin's flexibility.”

A final reviewer said they made the splurge on Confidence after seeing “wonderful” results from Dermelect’s Self-Esteem Beauty Sleep Serum. “[Confidence Crease Concentrate] really smooths out any wrinkles and gives my skin the glass look,” they said.

When you consider that Confidence Crease Concentrate is both a primer and an anti-aging serum, the $79 price doesn’t seem too bad. Right now’s an especially good time to grab a bottle since it's 25 percent off with the code LABORDAY.