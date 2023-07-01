The Most Brittle and Dry Nails Look and Feel Healthy and Smooth Thanks to This On-Sale Nail Concealer Duo

It’s almost a two-in-one deal.

Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on July 1, 2023 @ 03:00AM

My nails are the longest they’ve been in years and there is one brand to credit: Dermelect and its range of ridge-filling nail treatments. It’s a nail concealer that provides instant visual and tactile relief. It also has long-run benefits, including stronger, more even-toned, and more hydrated nails less prone to brittleness and breakage. I was skeptical that something could undo the damage of a near decade’s worth of gel manicures, but Makeover and Camo-Nude have made a believer out of me. I’m betting they’ll do the same given the opportunity which has actually arrived courtesy of a double sale on the Camo Makeover Duo using the code SPARKS

I have written hundreds of words of praise on both these products individually, so I’ll give you the SparkNotes version this time. One coat of Makeover or Camo-Nude is all it takes to make my yellow-stained, brittle, dry, and ridge-filled nails look and feel smooth, pearly, hydrated, and glossy. 

Dermelect THE CAMO MAKEOVER DUO powerhouse ridge filling nail concealer se

Dermelect

Shop now: $22 with code SPARKS (Originally $36); dermelect.com

And those are merely the immediate benefits. The formulas also include keratin, a nail-strengthening protein, and pentavitin, the brand’s patented plant-derived hydration ingredient. After a week or so of wearing Dermelect’s Makeover my bare nails are thicker, stronger, less discolored, and (almost) ridge-free. The difference between Makeover and Camo-Nude is simply the shade. The former is a very sheer shimmery pearlescent pink and the latter is a more opaque beige color with a more subtle shimmer profile. 

Each bottle is $18, so in this double on-sale Camo Makeover Duo, you’re getting two bottles for little over the usual price of one. Reviewers are as ecstatic about these nail concealers as I am. “This covers peeling/torn nails with a couple of coats and doesn’t chip… My nails have grown out the old damage with almost no new damage,” one wrote. Another shopper said this duo helps keep “nails strong” and protected even though they work in healthcare and have to constantly sanitize and wash their hands.

Take it from a product-obsessed beauty editor and dozens of pleased shoppers, you should definitely nab the Camo Makeover Nail Duo while it’s double on sale with the code SPARKS. Your future pristine and smooth nails will thank you. 

