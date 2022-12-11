A Dermatologist Shared the 6 Hydrating Products You Need in Your Winter Skincare Routine

If you’ve ever felt like your skin turned against you during the winter, it wasn’t all in your head. When the temperature changes, of course, our skin does, too. That being said, it’s important to adjust your skincare products accordingly to make sure you’re getting the right balance of ingredients and nourishment to maintain a healthy balance.

To help explain what actually happens to your skin in the chilly season and how to update your beauty routine appropriately, we tapped triple board-certified dermatologist​​ Dr. Mamina Turegano, MD. “In the winter months, the cold air and low humidity make the air more dry,” she said. “By way of biophysics, water is drawn to places that need more water. So, when the air is dryer, more moisture is drawn out from our skin, thus leading to dryness.”

Alas, we must change up our routines to combat the low humidity. “Because there is a higher chance for moisture to be drawn away, it’s important to incorporate products that will build and protect the skin barrier to prevent water loss, and products that provide more hydration,” she told InStyle.

Ahead, she offers her best skincare recommendations for the cold-weather season, including cleanser, toner, moisturizer, everyday sunscreen, serum, and more. And the best part is that you can shop all these items at Amazon, starting at just $9.

Shop Dermatologist-Approved Skincare Products for Winter:

Best Cleanser: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Cleanser

Healthy skin starts at the base. This hydrating cleanser is part of La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane line, which is “specifically tested and made for sensitive skin,” Dr. Turegano said. “Their hydrating wash has nourishing and hydrating ingredients, like ceramides, niacinamide, and glycerin, and it’s formulated with La Roche-Posay’s Thermal Spring Water, which has soothing and antioxidant benefits,” she added. This cleanser is the perfect way to detox your skin, while keeping it moisturized.

Best Toner: CeraVe Hydrating Toner

After cleansing, use a hydrating toner — like this $9 CeraVe toner recommended by Dr. Turegano — to balance your skin’s barrier. It’s packed with moisture-boosting ingredients, and while toners are “optional,” this one is a solid choice because its formula contains “three essential ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide to soften and smooth skin while locking in moisture," she said.

Best Moisturizer: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream

A good moisturizer acts as the workhouse of any skincare routine, as it can help quench extra dry and dehydrated skin. Dr. Turegano likes the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream, which she calls one of her “go-to’s” for those with dry and sensitive skin. “This moisturizer has antioxidants to protect your skin from environmental agents like UV light as well as ingredients that help with barrier repair, including ceramides, shea butter, and colloidal oatmeal.”

Best Sunscreen: Biossance Squalane and Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen

Even when it’s cold out, it’s still important to protect your skin from the sun. A proper cold-weather SPF, like the Biossance Squalane and Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen, should leave your skin feeling hydrated. “[The Biossance sunscreen] is lightweight enough to work for all skin types, but it has that squalane to really nourish the skin barrier,” Dr. Turegano explained. “It’s sheer and has been a favorite for a number of years now.”

Best Serum: Biopelle Tensage Daily Serum

Anti-aging serums and treatments can irritate your skin when it’s parched, so Dr. Turegano suggests anyone with “dry and sensitive skin” use the Biopelle Tensage Daily Serum if they find their skin “can’t tolerate other anti-aging ingredients.” What makes it stand out? “It has a snail mucin, which is supercharged with hydrating ingredients, and has growth factors to help repair any damage to the skin and help give it a clear, luminous look” she said. It also contains niacinamide, squalane, and glycerin “to hydrate and nourish the skin barrier.” Use it daily as part of your fine-line-fighting routine.

Best Hand Cream: Avene Cicalfate Restorative Hand Cream

If your hands start feeling rough during the winter, you might find your usual bedside lotion doesn’t quite nourish that delicate knuckle area the way it used to. Ingredients matter more than ever with your hands, and Dr. Turegano recommends this Avene hand cream that contains sucralfate, which helps “restore and protect damaged skin.” She adds, “It has this copper-zinc sulfate complex that allows damaged skin to heal, and that famous Avene Thermal Spring water, which soothes, softens, and calms the skin.” This cream is rich, but it won’t leave you sticky.

