Testing Hundreds of Beauty Products Irritates My Skin, so I Count on This 3-Step Routine to Heal and Soothe

I’ve gotten it down to a science.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

How I Reset my Skin When It Freaks Out Beauty Products
Photo:

Credo Beauty / Murad / Dermalogica

As a beauty editor, people often ask how my skin handles the amount of skincare and makeup products I test on it. Keep in mind: For every product I end up liking, loving, and reviewing positively, there are a dozen so-so or bad ones; it’s a tumultuous and tedious process that involves frequent bouts of irritation and breakouts. Yes, it’s frustrating, but it’s part of the job — I do it so that you, hopefully, don’t have to. Thankfully, I found three trusty products that reset my skin when it’s gone haywire. The star of the show is Dermalogica’s Stabilizing Repair Cream, but Tower 28’s SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray and Murad’s Deep Relief Acne Treatment play very important supporting roles, too. 

When my skin is reacting poorly to a product I’ve been using or is simply tired of all the change in my routine, I get tender blemishes, congested skin, plus increased redness and oil production. In a past life, any one of those things would’ve made me reach for a pore-purging, clarifying mask, but with age comes wisdom. Now I know that I need to soothe and restore the health and strength of my skin barrier with the right products. 

Dermalogica stabilizing repair cream

Dermalogica

A compromised barrier means that blemish-causing bacteria and debris can penetrate skin, causing irritation and breakouts — that’s why restoring its health is a priority. This is also why Dermalogica’s Stabilizing Repair Cream is the pièce de résistance. 

It’s formulated with a ceramide complex that strengthens the barrier, protects against external aggressors, locks in moisture, and minimizes inflammation, redness, itchiness, and discomfort, in addition to making skin soft and smooth. Dermalogica’s Repair Cream also has squalane, cica, and herbal extracts, which neutralize redness, increase firmness and resilience, and provide non-comedogenic hydration. 

Applying this moisturizer feels like getting into an oatmeal bath when I have a spreading rash; it’s cooling and makes me forget how angry and damaged my skin is. The only thing better than Dermalogica Repair Cream’s short-term relief, is the long-term resilience, moisture, and rehabilitation benefits it provides my skin. 

Credo Tower 28 SOS (Save. Our. Skin) Daily Rescue Facial Spray

Credo

In addition to the cream, I use Tower 28’s SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray throughout the day when I feel any tightness, have healing pimples, or am excessively oily. The hypochlorous acid staves off bacteria, reduces inflammation, and speeds up my skin’s healing process. 

Murad Deep Relief Acne Treatment

Murad

Finally, there’s Murad’s Deep Relief Acne Treatment. When that little bottle begins to run out, I’m sent into full panic mode. It is my fail-safe, “pull in case of emergency” toggle. The salicylic acid-rich formula keeps the active ingredients on the skin the way a pimple patch does using Murad’s second skin technology. Even the deepest, largest, boil-like welts are flattened into nothing within a day or two of use.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Most Practical Version of a LBD
MANGOPOP Women's Square Neck Short Sleeve Long Sleeve Tops Bodysuit
The Flattering Amazon Bodysuit Shoppers Say Is “Definitely a Wardrobe Staple” Is on Sale for Up to 53% Off
Shoppers Say These Flare Leggings Are Soft, Flattering, and "Hug in All The Right Places" â and They're 55% Off
Flared Leggings Are Back, and You Can Shop This "Buttery Soft" Pair for 61% Off at Amazon
Related Articles
CeraVe Hydrating Foaming Oil Cleanser
4,000+ Amazon Shoppers Have Bought This Now-$12 Face Wash That’s “Great for Dry, Flaky Skin”
Smashbox Photo Finish Smooth and Blur Oil Free Foundation Primer displayed on tile
The 15 Best Primers for Oily Skin for Shine-Free Skin All Day, Tested & Reviewed
Retinol
Shoppers in Their 70s Notice Smoother Skin and “Fewer Fine Lines” Thanks to This Now-$23 Moisturizer
Shay Mitchell Skin Oil
Shoppers Say This Shay Mitchell-Recommended In-Shower Body Oil Makes Skin “Smooth, Even, and Firm”
Our Favorite Moisturizer for Dry Skin is on Sale
Our Testers Crowned This Japanese Moisturizer the Best for Dry Skin, and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Selena Gomez Skincare Product
Selena Gomez Only Has One Skincare Product on Her Vanity, and Shoppers Call It a Must-Have for Blemishes
Beauty Editor Tried Makeup Products Last Month, but These I Canât Stop Using
I’m a Beauty Editor Who Tried 82 Makeup Products Last Month, but These Are the 4 I Can’t Stop Using
Primer Serum Hybrid
A 64-Year-Old Said This $7 Primer-Serum Hybrid “Does the Trick” for a “Smooth, Lit-From-Within Glow”
skincare
A 50-Year-Old Said This Now-$13 Face Wash Made Their "Dry and Sensitive Skin" Look “So Good"
Concealer
A 53-Year-Old Shopper Calls This $5 Concealer a “Dream Come True” for Their “Permanent Dark Circles”
Laniege Makeup Serum
My Secret to Smooth Under-Eyes Is This $32 Serum From a Drew Barrymore-Used Brand
Dr. Brandt Eye Gel
I Felt My Loose Under-Eye Skin Noticeably Tighten After Using This Gel, and It Brightened My Entire Face
Marc Anthony Grow Long Hair Mask, for Dry Damaged Hair
A Shopper With “Crunchy and Fried” Hair Said This $9 Repair Mask Made Their Strands Feel Like “Silk"
Roc Serum
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This $21 Firming Retinol Serum Makes Skin Look and Feel Baby-Like
Carol's Daughter hair oil
The Strengthening Oil That Makes Shoppers’ Hair “Grow So Fast” Is Just $12 at Amazon
Yon-ka eye cream Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross' On-Sale Eye Cream Is From an Under-the-Radar French Brand Martha Stewart Uses