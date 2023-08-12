A Shopper in Their 60s Says This Radiance-Boosting Exfoliant Is “Gentle and Powerful”

Skin is glowy and soft after just three minutes.

August 12, 2023

Dermalogica Exfoliant Peel
Photo:

Dermalogica / InStyle

Imagine a plethora of chemical exfoliators — alpha hydroxy acids, beta hydroxy acids, and fruit-derived, enzyme-rich actives — simultaneously piled onto your skin. Perhaps the prospect sounds painful; an endeavor with an unhappy ending to the tune of redness and irritation. But Dermalogica, an esthetician-approved brand that delivers on its promises, disproves this notion with its Liquid Peelfoliant, which contains all of these ingredients and more — in an effective, glow-inducing formula that’s also gentle. 

dermalogica liquid peelfoliant

Dermalogica

The Dermalogica Liquid Peelfoliant is an at-home, pro-grade, three-minute chemical peel. Spiked with ample acids, the serum-like formula is, nevertheless, gentle and ideal for all skin types, including those with sensitive skin. It’s so gentle, in fact, it’s intended for daily use (though the brand advises starting with two to three days per week to start). Within minutes, you can expect enhanced softness and diminished dullness, and over time, an overall more even, youthful-looking complexion.

As for ingredients, chemical exfoliators comprise 30 percent of the formula. Specifically, dermatologist-favorites glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acid, plus phytic acid and tranexamic acids. Lesser-known phytic acid supports eveneness by fending off environmental aggressors, while similarity under-the-radar tranexamic acid makes many dermatologist’s shortlists of hyperpigmentation-fighting ingredients. As dermatologist Dr. Shari Marchbein, M.D., previously told InStyle, “Serums and other products that contain this ingredient have a lot of potential to help improve hyperpigmentation,” including postinflammatory hyperpigmentation and melasma. 

Shoppers are starry-eyed for the Dermalogica Liquid Peelfoliant, which many attest has rapidly and noticeably improved their complexions.

One shopper over age 60 calls it “gentle and powerful.” Another reviewer over 40 with dry skin says it now “feels so smooth,” adding that they can “truly see and feel a difference” after only “a couple [of] uses.” On the opposite end of the skin-type spectrum, a 60+ year-old shopper with “very oily skin” and residual acne scarring says the peel’s “amazing” skin-smoothing effects have garnered them compliments from “everyone.”

For a fast track to glowing skin and a path to long-lasting evenness, shop Dermalogica’s Liquid Peelfoliant for $64. As a quick-acting solution with professional-grade strength, it’s certainly worth considering. 

