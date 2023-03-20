Shoppers in Their 50s and 60s Call This “the Best Moisturizer Ever” Thanks to Its Plumping and Firming Formula

It's an entire anti-aging routine in a bottle.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
Published on March 20, 2023

50s/60s Anti-Aging Moisturizer
Dermalogica

Sunscreen. Love it or hate it, the fact of the matter is that SPF is a crucial component of any anti-aging skincare routine asUV rays are a major contributor to accelerated skin aging. Also important for preserving and restoring the skin’s youthfulness: Hydration, which wanes with age, and collagen support, which becomes increasingly necessary as we lose our own internal supply, starting as early as our twenties. 

You could shop around for anti-aging skincare products that address all of these issues. Alternatively, you could simplify your search — and your twice-daily skincare routine — by snagging the multifunctional, youth-preserving Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 Moisturizer from Dermalogica, which addresses all of the aforementioned skin-agers.

dynamic skin recovery spf50 moisturizer

Dermalogica

The Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 is a creamy daytime moisturizer that targets a trio of skin-agers: namely, UV damage, loss of hydration, and decreased collagen supply. Formulated with broad spectrum SPF 50, hyaluronic acid, and peptides, this three-in-one solution relies on powerhouse ingredients to deliver visibly younger-looking skin both instantly and over time. 

The formula contains broad spectrum SPF 50 and antioxidant-rich white tea for protection against UV rays and free radicals found in the outside world. To instill instant plumpness, the formula employs hyaluronic acid — the hydrating superhero of the skincare world — to quench dehydrated skin. In doing so, it also plumps fine lines, which appear particularly prominent when skin lacks hydration. Lastly, peptides — collagen-supporting proteins — play a key role in this moisturizer, where they support firmer-looking skin over time.

The product’s consistency, which the brand describes as “mid-weight,” has a substantial, soothing feel. It absorbs within minutes and leaves the skin feeling softer, looking smoother, and prepared for any ensuing complexion products, like primer and foundation. Perfect for the sunscreen-averse, it defies the notion that SPF invariably smells like suntan lotion, feels filmy, or leaves a greasy residue in its wake.

Shoppers in their 50s and 60s adore Dermalogica’s Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50. According to a reviewer in their 50s, it “feels great on skin” and the product is their “go-to SPF day moisturizer.” Another reviewer in their 60s said the SPF-spiked moisturizer is “not greasy on your skin and leaves a smooth appearance.” Yet another shopper in their 60s called the product “the best moisturizer ever,” while a 60-something loyalist said, “I have used this for many years…I’ve tried others, but always come back to this.”

Streamline your anti-aging skincare routine, or add this powerful three-in-one product to your existing lineup. However you implement Dermalogica’s Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 Moisturizer, it’s sure to benefit your skin, both instantly and over time.

