Shoppers in Their 50s and 60s Call This “the Best Moisturizer Ever” Thanks to Its Plumping and Firming Formula

Sunscreen. Love it or hate it, the fact of the matter is that SPF is a crucial component of any anti-aging skincare routine asUV rays are a major contributor to accelerated skin aging. Also important for preserving and restoring the skin’s youthfulness: Hydration, which wanes with age, and collagen support, which becomes increasingly necessary as we lose our own internal supply, starting as early as our twenties.

You could shop around for anti-aging skincare products that address all of these issues. Alternatively, you could simplify your search — and your twice-daily skincare routine — by snagging the multifunctional, youth-preserving Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 Moisturizer from Dermalogica, which addresses all of the aforementioned skin-agers.

The Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 is a creamy daytime moisturizer that targets a trio of skin-agers: namely, UV damage, loss of hydration, and decreased collagen supply. Formulated with broad spectrum SPF 50, hyaluronic acid, and peptides, this three-in-one solution relies on powerhouse ingredients to deliver visibly younger-looking skin both instantly and over time.

The formula contains broad spectrum SPF 50 and antioxidant-rich white tea for protection against UV rays and free radicals found in the outside world. To instill instant plumpness, the formula employs hyaluronic acid — the hydrating superhero of the skincare world — to quench dehydrated skin. In doing so, it also plumps fine lines, which appear particularly prominent when skin lacks hydration. Lastly, peptides — collagen-supporting proteins — play a key role in this moisturizer, where they support firmer-looking skin over time.

The product’s consistency, which the brand describes as “mid-weight,” has a substantial, soothing feel. It absorbs within minutes and leaves the skin feeling softer, looking smoother, and prepared for any ensuing complexion products, like primer and foundation. Perfect for the sunscreen-averse, it defies the notion that SPF invariably smells like suntan lotion, feels filmy, or leaves a greasy residue in its wake.

Shoppers in their 50s and 60s adore Dermalogica’s Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50. According to a reviewer in their 50s, it “feels great on skin” and the product is their “go-to SPF day moisturizer.” Another reviewer in their 60s said the SPF-spiked moisturizer is “not greasy on your skin and leaves a smooth appearance.” Yet another shopper in their 60s called the product “the best moisturizer ever,” while a 60-something loyalist said, “I have used this for many years…I’ve tried others, but always come back to this.”

Streamline your anti-aging skincare routine, or add this powerful three-in-one product to your existing lineup. However you implement Dermalogica’s Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 Moisturizer, it’s sure to benefit your skin, both instantly and over time.

