Shoppers in Their 40s Say This Non-Irritating Retinol Makes Their Skin Look “Brighter” and “More Fresh”

While tackling fine lines, of course.

By
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin Dodge

Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle, covering fashion, beauty, and celebrities. She got her start at Fodor’s Travels, where she worked as a staff writer. As fashion and beauty writer, Kaelin taps into her extensive retail experience, finding the season’s best products for InStyle readers.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shoppers Say This Non-Irritating Retinol âChangedâ Their âSkin for the Betterâ
Photo:

Instagram @dermalogica

There’s usually one “miracle” skincare product in everyone’s bathroom cabinet – well, everyone’s but mine. After trying one chemical exfoliant years ago that left me broken out and patchy, I’ve steered clear of any product described as “needing to start slow.” One utterance of that phrase and I’m out, sure the solution in question is too harsh for my reactive skin. As such, retinol, the product many swear counteracts aging, has never found a permanent spot in my nighttime routine. That is until I stumbled across one that shoppers have called “gentle on sensitive skin,” and it’s making me reconsider my stance.

Everyone from Oprah to Cindy Crawford to InStyle editors have used Dermalogica, with the celebrity- and editor-approved brand’s Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum quickly becoming a shopper-favorite. This serum is made of a retinoid complex (which includes three types of retinols), nourishing squalene, and hydrating beta-glucan. The formula is designed to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles while evening your complexion. In clinical studies, users saw a reduction in their wrinkles, pores, dark spots, and texture in just two weeks, per the brand. And despite being a high-dose retinol (3.5 percent, to be exact), many shoppers note that it’s surprisingly non-irritating, and a great place to start for those looking to “ease into retinols but still see results.”

Dynamic Skin Retinol Serum

Dermalogica

Shop now: $92; dermalogica.com

One shopper in their 40s who has been “fighting aging with a passion” found most retinols to be too harsh on their “dry, sensitive skin,” but noted that “after using this serum daily for a week” not only did they experience no irritation, but found that their skin looked “more fresh” and “brighter.” And another shopper with reactive skin wrote, “I used this retinol for the past three weeks and I noticed skin texture and reduced my fine lines and wrinkles.”

But this isn’t just for those of us whose skin tends to flare up (though it does seem to work for us) – customers across the board love this serum, which has over 400 five-star ratings. One, who has deemed the Dynamic Skin retinol a “must-have in every skin care routine,” wrote, “This product has…changed my skin for the better,” adding that, “I have such a youthful glow due to this product.”

If sensitive skin has held you back from dipping your toes into skincare’s fountain of youth (AKA retinol), grab this Dermalogica retinol serum that flare up-prone shoppers swear by. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Sol De Janiero Body Spray Review
People Always Stop Me to Ask What Scent I’m Wearing — It’s This Best-Selling, TikTok-Famous Body Spray
Philosophy Moisturizer sale
This Wrinkle- and Hyperpigmentation-Fighting Moisturizer Is a Fast Favorite Among Shoppers With Mature Skin
Tracee Ellis Ross Larroude Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross Wore Sexy Leather Boots From a Brand That's Blowing Up in Hollywood
Related Articles
Fleece-Lined Tights Are a TikTok-Favorite Winter Layer, and This Popular Amazon Option Is Just $20
Fleece-Lined Tights Are a TikTok-Favorite Winter Layer, and This Popular Amazon Option Is Just $20
Philosophy Moisturizer sale
This Wrinkle- and Hyperpigmentation-Fighting Moisturizer Is a Fast Favorite Among Shoppers With Mature Skin
Manicured hands
A Hand Model Turned Me Onto the Only Cream He Trusts to Keep His Hands Photoshoot-Ready
Dermaflash Luxe Sale
InStyle Named This Dermaplaning Tool the “Best Overall” Among 15 Devices — and It’s $40 Off for a Limited Time
Westman Atlier Skin Drop Review
When My Go-To BB Cream Was Discontinued, I Discovered These Luxe Skin Drops That Make Me Look Airbrushed
Amazon #1 New Release Maxi Dress
TikTokers Are Calling This New $44 Maxi Dress One of Their “Favorite Purchases on Amazon Ever”
CEO Glow Sunday Riley Sale
This Redness-Reducing Face Oil From a Brand Oprah Uses Is 50% Off Today Only
Emily in Paris LED Mask Review
I Tried the $380 LED Face Mask Used in ‘Emily in Paris,’ and It Reduced My Crater-Like Pores
Trophy Skin
This On-Sale Microdermabrasion Device Makes My Skin Remarkably Smooth Skin in Just 5 Minutes
I Gave This Tightening Eye Gel to Multiple People for Christmas, and I'm Already Hearing Rave Reviews
I Gave This Tightening Eye Gel to Multiple People for Christmas, and I'm Already Hearing Rave Reviews
Shoppers With Dark Circles Say They Can Go Concealer-Free Thanks to This Wrinkle Cream That's 50% Off
Shoppers With Dark Circles Are Going Concealer-Free Thanks to This Half-Off Eye Cream
ZIIP New Year 20% off sale
Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, and More Use This Facial Toning Device — and It’s on Sale for 20% Off
Jessica Alba Honest Beauty favorites
Jessica Alba Credits These 2 Honest Beauty Products as the Key to Her Iconic Glow
The French Brand Behind This Well-Known Body Oil Makes a Hydrating Face Balm I'm Obsessed With
The French Brand Behind This Well-Known Body Oil Makes a Hydrating Face Balm I'm Obsessed With
Ive Tried Dozens of Eye Masks, but This One from a Celebrity-Facialist Can't be Beat
I’ve Tried Dozens of Eye Masks, but This Brightening One From a Celebrity Facialist Can’t Be Beat
Hilary Swank and I Both Use This Lightweight Skin Tint for Glowing Skin
Hilary Swank and I Both Use This Lightweight Skin Tint for Glowing Skin