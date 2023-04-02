Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Revitalizing Body Lotion Keeps Skin “Hydrated and Soft” for “Several Days”

The only downside of the ‘skinification’ of body care — AKA, treating our bodies as we do our faces — is the sheer volume of available choices. In a previous life (a few years ago), it felt like the number of products that could fit in a CVS aisle was limited to a dozen or so. But now, you can find a body care product anywhere you buy skincare, and the result is an overwhelming number of options. One, however, that’s worth your time and money is Dermalogica’s top-rated Body Hydrating Cream.

The Dermalogica lotion is a hydrating formula with some apt benefits thanks to a combination of fruit-, plant-, and flower-derived ingredients. Lactic acid is a chemical exfoliant that sheds dead skin cells and dullness to reveal a bright and smooth complexion. Orange oil, green tea, and apple simultaneously hydrate, soothe, and soften skin in a lightweight, yet silky formula.

Dermalogica

Shop now: $36; dermalogica.com

It delivers on all fronts, according to its 300+ five-star reviews, which praise a variety of its benefits. One shopper in their 60s said, “[Dermalogica’s Body Cream] hydrates your skin and lasts for several days. My skin looks and feels so soft.” Another review echoed that sentiment; besides loving how the “revitalizing” lotion feels, it “keeps [you] moisturized all day,” they said.

Reviewers also praise the Dermalogica Body Hydrating Cream in contrast to more affordable options. “It's been so hard to find a body cream that will deeply hydrate my skin without leaving a greasy film behind,” one reviewer wrote and added, “but this makes my skin so hydrated and soft… [and] it has evened out my skin tone in some rougher areas.” Finally, one review said this obliterated their “rough elbows and itchy, dry skin” with the bonus that it makes them smell like “[they] just stepped out of a spa every day.”

Head to the Dermalogica site to shop the Body Hydrating Cream: The last body lotion you’ll ever experiment with, according to hundreds of happy shoppers.

