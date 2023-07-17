Beauty Skincare Face Moisturizers and Serums Shoppers Say This Serum “Reversed” Wrinkles and Gave Skin a “Healthier, Illuminated” Appearance It’s from a brand Oprah uses. By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 17, 2023 @ 08:00PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Dermalogica / InStyle Vitamin C serums are one of the more ubiquitous skincare products out there. But more variety also means more duds — it takes legwork and research to figure out which one will be the transformative skin-brightening product you’re looking for. I’m not here to merely point out the problems, but to offer solutions, too. And in this area, Deramlogica’s Biolumin-C Vitamin C Serum is as close to a sure thing as it gets. Dermalogica is a go-to brand for Oprah, Courteney Cox, and thousands of devoted shoppers thanks to its clean, effective, and multi-tasking products. What can you expect from this caliber of vitamin C serum? Drastically brighter skin with less dullness, a healthy glow, minimized wrinkles, and improved suppleness and elasticity. Dermalogica Buy Now $95 Obviously, vitamin C is at the crux of this formula, but it’s not your run-of-the-mill variation of the ingredient. Deramlogica’s Biolumin-C uses two types of stable and bioavailable vitamin C: The stability of the serum means it won’t oxidize and go bad, thereby making it ineffective, while the bioavailability aspect is a form of the ingredient your skin recognizes to absorb beyond its superficial epidermal layers. Besides its impressive vitamin C complex, the Biolumin-C Serum also has peptides and lactic acid (an alpha hydroxy acid) to boost the serum’s skin-plumping, collagen-promoting, and skin-renewing properties. Though it’s expensive, many shoppers say the $95 serum is “worth it.” One wrote that after two weeks, “I already started seeing my skin brighten… I have some hyperpigmentation on my cheeks and forehead and I was surprised to see them lighten already, too.” Many shoppers agree about this Dermalogica serum’s anti-aging benefits. One said, “It has reversed the sign of my first wrinkles.” Another said that it’s made their skin “healthier, illuminated, and younger-looking.” One final beaming review comes from a shopper who had been using Biolumin-C serum for more than six months. In addition to “helping with wrinkles,” they wrote, “my skin texture and pores have gotten better. I sometimes just wear it by itself without makeup because my skin looks so good.” Head to Dermalogica to get your own bottle of Dermalogica’s “transformative” Biolumin-C Vitamin C Serum. Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Gigi Hadid Wore an Itsy-Bitsy Yellow Bikini, and I Found a Similar $27 Style From Amazon This $42 Tool Is My Secret to a Smooth, Irritation-Free Shave on Wet or Dry Skin I Never Need to Shave, Wax, or Tweeze Again After Using This Painless Hair Removal Device