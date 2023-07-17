Shoppers Say This Serum “Reversed” Wrinkles and Gave Skin a “Healthier, Illuminated” Appearance

It's from a brand Oprah uses.

Vitamin C serums are one of the more ubiquitous skincare products out there. But more variety also means more duds — it takes legwork and research to figure out which one will be the transformative skin-brightening product you’re looking for. I’m not here to merely point out the problems, but to offer solutions, too. And in this area, Deramlogica’s Biolumin-C Vitamin C Serum is as close to a sure thing as it gets. 

Dermalogica is a go-to brand for Oprah, Courteney Cox, and thousands of devoted shoppers thanks to its clean, effective, and multi-tasking products. What can you expect from this caliber of vitamin C serum? Drastically brighter skin with less dullness, a healthy glow, minimized wrinkles, and improved suppleness and elasticity. 

Dermalogica biolumin-c vitamin c serum

Dermalogica

Obviously, vitamin C is at the crux of this formula, but it’s not your run-of-the-mill variation of the ingredient. Deramlogica’s Biolumin-C uses two types of stable and bioavailable vitamin C: The stability of the serum means it won’t oxidize and go bad, thereby making it ineffective, while the bioavailability aspect is a form of the ingredient your skin recognizes to absorb beyond its superficial epidermal layers. Besides its impressive vitamin C complex, the Biolumin-C Serum also has peptides and lactic acid (an alpha hydroxy acid) to boost the serum’s skin-plumping, collagen-promoting, and skin-renewing properties. 

Though it’s expensive, many shoppers say the $95 serum is “worth it.” One wrote that after two weeks, “I already started seeing my skin brighten… I have some hyperpigmentation on my cheeks and forehead and I was surprised to see them lighten already, too.”

Many shoppers agree about this Dermalogica serum’s anti-aging benefits. One said, “It has reversed the sign of my first wrinkles.” Another said that it’s made their skin “healthier, illuminated, and younger-looking.” 

One final beaming review comes from a shopper who had been using Biolumin-C serum for more than six months. In addition to “helping with wrinkles,” they wrote, “my skin texture and pores have gotten better. I sometimes just wear it by itself without makeup because my skin looks so good.”

Head to Dermalogica to get your own bottle of Dermalogica’s “transformative” Biolumin-C Vitamin C Serum

