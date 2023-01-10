InStyle Named This Dermaplaning Tool the “Best Overall” Among 15 Devices — and It’s $40 Off for a Limited Time

IMO, dermaplaning is among the most underrated skincare techniques. The process — which relies on a straight-edge scalpel, i.e. a dermaplaning tool — physically removes dry, dead epidermal skin, in addition to vellus hair (AKA peach fuzz), to unearth a fresh, seal-smooth skin state. By nixing flakes and face-fuzz, dermaplaning delivers an ideal canvas for foundation.

Until a few years ago, dermaplaning was relegated to medspas and esthetician’s offices. Then, in 2015, Dermaflash launched its at-home dermaplaning tool, which has since garnered acclaim from celebrity makeup artists, skincare aficionados, and InStyle testers. While other brands have followed suit, launching similar tools in recent years, Dermaflash remains our top pick. Specifically, the Dermaflash Luxe Plus model, which InStyle crowned “best overall” among15 at-home dermaplaning tools after rigorous testing. If you’ve yet to try the device for yourself, now’s a stellar time to do so: The Dermaflash Luxe Plus is on sale at Sephora for $40 off right now.

Having launched just last year, the model is an upgraded version of the original skin-sloughing, peach fuzz-pummeling device. As one tester remarked, the product includes everything you need to begin — or enhance — your dermaplaning journey, whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned skin-slougher. Specifically, the tool itself, five blades, a charger, cleanser specifically formulated to prep skin for dermaplaning, and a silky moisturizer to lock in maximum glow once you’re done.

Like its predecessor, the Luxe features sonic vibrations in two switchable speeds, albeit at a 50 percent higher rate, which increases its effectiveness in terms of debris removal and circulation, consequently giving your skin a boost of glowiness. Another key upgrade: the blades. Redesigned and dubbed “microfine edges,” they’re sharper and more precise than those of the previous model, removing even more peach fuzz and flaking nixing. Despite their notable sharpness, the blades are simultaneously exceptionally safe.

I can personally attest to this: Whereas other dermaplaning tools have left me with small cuts, the Luxe leaves my skin invariably nick-free. As a long-time dermaplaner who has dabbled in myriad tools, the Dermaflash Luxe remains one of my top picks.

As per InStyle tester feedback, the device is perfect for beginners, too. “The thickness of the device allows you to get a good grip and feel comfortable while swiping," the tester said, ultimately calling the Luxe the absolute best of all the tools they tested.

Results are immediate, and the process is zippy and painless. And, no, your hair will not grow back thicker — I promise. In fact, the only visible change you’ll see is noticeably more radiant skin. Oh, and your foundation will wear more smoothly than you’ve ever imagined it could. Shop the InStyle-tested and -approved Dermaflash Luxe while it’s still on sale.

