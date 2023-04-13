This Deep-Cleaning Pore Extractor Is the Only Tool That Gets Rid of My Stubborn Blackheads — and It's on Sale

It’s my secret weapon for smooth skin.

Published on April 13, 2023 @ 01:00AM

This Pore Extractor Is the Only Tool That Gets Rid of My Stubborn Blackheads
I have a pretty solid skincare routine; I cleanse, tone, treat, and moisturize. It’s the first thing I do when I wake up and the last thing I do before going to bed. But despite all of my best efforts, I still develop a surplus of tiny blackheads all over my nose. Exfoliating certainly helps, but nothing I’ve tried has truly eliminated them — until Dermaflash’s Dermapore Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser.

The Dermapore Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser is a two-in-one tool that seamlessly and painlessly unclogs pores and infuses skincare products by gliding the product across your face. Great for all skin types, levels, and ages, the tool uses ultrasonic waves to loosen gunk and dirt that piles up in your pores, while the stainless steel spatula pulsates to send your products deep into your skin — but those are only fancy words if it doesn’t work. Thankfully, it does.  

I like to use my Dermapore after cleansing and before toning. I simply leave my face wet, as instructed by the brand, hold my skin taught, apply a bit of pressure, and slide the tool at a 45 degree angle across my face. Oil, dirt, and blackheads are instantly extracted, leaving behind a smooth surface of perfectly cleansed skin. And if you’re like me, you’ll get a kick out of seeing all of the grime that was crowding your pores.

I extract my entire face about once a week, though I really go in on highly congested areas, such as my nose, about three times a week. But no matter how often I utilize the device, it’s always gentle and my face is never left feeling tight or irritated. The only thing you may notice is slight redness after treatment, though the color fades rather quickly. Nevertheless, I always dodge inflamed breakouts to avoid potential harm.   

Once I’m done extracting, I apply a hydrating serum all over my skin, flip the device over, and switch to the infuse mode. The cool feel and the pitter-patter of the device’s pulses calms my skin and provides it with the restoration it needs. In no time, I notice glowing skin, smaller pores, and a clear complexion.     

The Dermapore tool also comes in fun colors, including pink, green, gray, and white to accentuate your personal aesthetic. Better yet, the device is currently 25 percent off when you use code THANKS2U, meaning you can score the $99 tool for a discounted price of $74. So get ready to say hi to smooth skin and mega savings. 

