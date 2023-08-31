The Skincare Tool That Visibly Unclogged My Pores After 1 Use Is 25% Off

I went off my birth control last year, and my skin has been a complete wreck ever since. It’s been a domino effect of problems, starting with clogged pores that lead to acne, and then hyperpigmentation. I have been using everything from salicylic acid to lactic acid to eliminate new bumps and lighten my discoloration, but as with anything, it takes time to see results.

In an effort to speed things up, I started looking into devices that can stop dirt and oil build-up in their tracks in hopes of minimizing my breakouts. And that's when I came across Dermaflash’s latest launch, the Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Skincare Infuser. With just a couple of uses, I have noticed my skin feels cleaner and noticeably smoother. I’m now telling everyone I know to pick up the pore extractor along with the brand’s other skincare devices and products while they’re 25 percent off now through September 4 — no code needed.

Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Skincare Infuser

Dermaflash

The new and improved Dermapore is available in four shades and now vibrates at 35,000 hertz as opposed to its predecessor, which performed at 33,000 hertz. The vibrations help the device to painlessly draw out dirt and loosen clogged pores with minimal pressure and zero irritation. The two-in-one tool also reduces the appearance of pores, and its second mode improves the absorption of serums and moisturizers in your routine. The kit also includes the Prep Mist (which, as the name implies, is used to prep your skin before using the device), a charging port, and a quick start guide to get you up and running in no time.

What I love about the extracting and infusing device is its simplicity and ease of use. To use, start with freshly cleansed skin, then re-mist with the prep spray because it’s a big no-no to use the device on dry skin (you can reapply as needed). For extraction mode, you’ll need to position the spatula tip at a 45-degree angle while holding the silver strip on the back side of the device. You’ll know it's working when the white light at the bottom turns on. Hold the skin taught as you glide over blackheads and clogged pores on your forehead, nose, chin, and cheeks with the device — I even go down to my chest as needed.

Once finished, you’ll want to clean off the device, and apply the rest of your remaining skincare routine. That’s where the device’s infusion mode comes in: Double-click the power button to set it to infuse mode, and run the flat end of the spatula labeled “infuse” over the skin to boost the penetration of your skincare ingredients. The device is safe to use every day, but I only do extractions twice a week to limit irritation, while I use the infusion mode daily.

While I could spend hundreds of dollars on professional facials to get quicker results, the Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Skincare Infuser has minimized the texture all over my face, the oiliness leading to my breakouts, and provided a deeper clean that I couldn’t get myself. It’s needless to say, the device has earned a permanent spot in my daily skincare routine.

If you are looking to unclog your pores and reap all the benefits of your skincare serums, pick up the Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Skincare Infuser while it’s on sale during Dermaflash’s Labor Day sale for $82. You can also snag its game-changing at-home dermaplaning system, the Dermaflash Luxe Anti-Aging, Exfoliation and Peach Fuzz Removal Set for 25 percent off, below.

Dermaflash Dermapore+ Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Skincare Infuser

Dermaflash

Dermapore Prep Mist

Dermaflash

Dermaflash Luxe Anti-Aging, Exfoliation and Peach Fuzz Removal Set