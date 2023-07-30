I Have Super Oily Skin, but This Filter-Like Powder Keeps Me Shine-Free Even on Disgustingly Humid Days

I can’t believe how well it works.

Published on July 30, 2023 @ 08:00AM

Humidity Setting Powder
Dermablend.

I’ve had terribly oily skin my entire life. My complexion has always looked shiny, and unfortunately, I’ve never found a solution for it. Nothing in my extensive skincare routine helps, and temporary fixes like blotting papers and touch-up powders don’t last long. That is, until I started using the Dermablend Loose Setting Powder.

Since I don’t wear foundation very often, I’ve started to take my makeup days more seriously — aka, actually taking the time to apply primer, blend my foundation properly, supplement with concealer, and bake the whole thing with setting powder. I actually didn’t know what “baking” makeup was until I watched a few TikToks, which is when I realized it may be the solution to my overly oily complexion. 

And, reader, it was: Not only was I shocked at how flawless my skin looked when I applied the Dermablend Loose Setting Powder for the first time, but I couldn’t believe my skin didn’t look greasy at all after hours of being out.

Dermablend Loose Setting Powder, Face Powder Makeup & Finishing Powder

Amazon
Dermablend Loose Setting Powder - Original - Travel Size

Dermstore

The powder is available in three shades: a white-translucent option (which is what I use), a cool beige, which is best for light to medium skin tones, and warm saffron, a darker tan shade that’s best for warm complexions. According to the brand, the fragrance-free formula contains vegan ingredients and is dermatologist-tested. The powder absorbs excess oil, leaving you with a matte look, and also contains pigments that blur imperfections like pores and texture. You can commit to the large 1-ounce size for $32, or snag the mini 0.18-ounce size for $12.

After discovering how well the Dermablend Loose Setting Powder works on my oily skin, I’ve been using it even sans-foundation. I’ve found that the powder works just as well when using a redness corrector like Dr. Jart’s Tiger Grass Camo Drops; in fact, I used this combination on an extremely humid NYC day recently and couldn’t believe that my skin remained completely shine-free. For me, that’s worth the $32 alone — but the fact that it blurs my large pores and textured forehead is quite the plus.

Nearly 9,000 Amazon shoppers also love the powder, raving that they “can’t say enough good things.” “The translucent loose powder is my secret weapon for taking years off my face,” one customer wrote. “It really doesn't take much product to achieve the perfect look.” Another reviewer with vitiligo even referred to the powder as their “medicine” as it makes their skin condition less apparent. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” they said.

Whether you’re looking for a solution for oily skin or just something that will take your makeup look to the next level, the Dermablend Loose Setting Powder is definitely worth adding to your cart.

