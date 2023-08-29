I Recommend This Fast-Acting Treatment to Everyone Who Complains About Wrinkles, Regardless of Age

Crepey skin is “basically gone,” per shoppers, after using the on-sale patches.

Published on August 29, 2023

Quick Acting Treatment for Wrinkles
Anecdotally, I can tell you that everyone is concerned with aging. My friends and family in their late 20s are trying to slow down the faint lines that have started to appear. Those in their 40s and beyond are also trying to prevent new or worsening wrinkles, while also rolling back the clock on existing ones. Regardless of which group they fall into, my answer is the same: Dēpology’s Deepcare+ Serum-Infused Micro Dart Patches. And as luck would have it, they’re on sale. 

These patches are my go-to recommendation for a few reasons. First, they are a booster treatment and don’t require restructuring your routine. Second, the ingredient list and technology are impressive. And finally, the majority of the people I’ve recommended these to are not only pleased with the results, but pleased enough to become repeat customers. 

Depology Deepcare+ Serum-infused Micro Dart Patches

Depology

Dēpology is a Korean skincare brand with a limited SKU list and an ever-expanding rabid fanbase. Its viral (64 million views and counting) Matrixyl 3000 Collagen Boosting Serum has sold out 10 times, and its Anti-Aging Retinol Night Cream racked up a 15,000-person waitlist when it was out of stock. And the wrinkle-blasting skincare patches aren’t just a hit with a dozen or so people in my life, but they also have nearly 1,200 five-star reviews. 

There are two curved patches in each pack, though they look like under-eye patches (and can be used as such) the concave shape is great for most wrinkle-prone areas. Each patch is covered in 1000 microdarts that gently penetrate past the superficial layers of skin to deliver the potent anti-aging serum. 

Said serum has three big players — hyaluronic acid, peptides, and trehalose. Hyaluronic acid brings and retains moisture deep into the skin. In the formula is Argireline, a type of peptide that addresses a very specific aspect of aging and wrinkles — expression lines. It reduces muscle contraction which prevents those wrinkles from forming and worsening. Then there is trehalose, a plant sugar that prevents collagen cells from dehydrating, per the brand.

“I have noticed lines and wrinkles under my eyes become significantly less noticeable, and the skin feels a lot firmer,” one shopper said. The difference is so significant that they said they are no longer considering getting laser treatments done. Another said that after five weeks of use the biggest improvement they’ve seen is in crepey skin. “It’s basically gone [and] skin texture, color, and fine lines are looking better too.”

Head to Dēpology to shop the on-sale Deepcare+ Serum-Infused Micro Dart Patches. They’re available in eight, 12, and 16 packs. 

