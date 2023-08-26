Denim Maxi Skirts Will Be Huge for Fall 2023, and These Are My 7 Favorite Picks

I’m convincing all my friends to hop on the trend.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape.
Published on August 26, 2023

One of my favorite pieces to wear in the fall time is a denim maxi skirt. While I find I reach for this staple more as it gets cooler because of its coverage, the sky-high slits also make them great for warmer weather too. I find them super easy to dress up or down; I pair mine with a baby tee or tank and my New Balance 574 V2’s during the summer for an easy everyday outfit and swap to a long-sleeved ruffled blouse with over-the-knee boots for the fall. Plus, denim maxis come in so many colors and cuts that I honestly believe there is a style out there for everyone.

The best part is that denim maxis are so in right now; not only are stars like Selena Gomez on board, but the transitional fall staple made an ample appearance on the 2022 and 2023 runways from designers like Burberry and Altuzzura. My friends weren't sure where to start in their pursuit of the perfect fall maxi, so I went ahead and rounded up my favorite seven picks starting at just $35 that I'm considering adding to my cart right now.

While it can be difficult for brands to differentiate the look of their denim skirts, Madewell used something as simple as the seaming to create visual interest. The retailer’s mid-rise skirt comes in a deep blue and is available in sizes 23 through 33. The classic non-stretch denim style falls below the natural waist and stops at the ankle. It also features two spacious front and back pockets and a front slit that stops a few inches above the knee so you can move without being restricted.

Madewell Denim Maxi Skirt

Nordstrom Madewell Denim Maxi Skirt

Nordstrom

If you are new to wearing longer-length denim skirts, I recommend Rolla's Chicago Denim Maxi Skirt. It's got a classic cut that is seasonless so that you can wear it now until the end of the year, and it can be dressed up or down depending on your top and shoe choice. It comes in a medium denim wash and is available in sizes 23 through 34. The skirt has a front slit for design and mobility, a high-waisted fit, and a hem that stops mid-ankle. 

Rolla's Chicago Denim Maxi Skirt

Nordstrom Rollas Chicago Denim Maxi Skirt

Nordstrom

For an even trendier style, look no further than Viatabuna's Denim Maxi Skirt at Amazon. The A-line maxi comes in a few acid wash color variations, including light, dark, gray, and black wash, along with a range of other cuts and lengths. It's available in sizes XS through L and features a high waist, raw hem, five functional pockets, and fabric that is stretchy and soft.

Viatabuna Denim Maxi Skirt with Raw Hem

Amazon Viatabuna Long Denim Skirts for Women Maxi Paperbag High Waist

Amazon

Shop more must-have denim midi and maxi skirts for fall, below.

Wash Lab Denim Daily Slit Denim Midi Skirt

Nordstrom Wash Lab Denim Daily Slit Denim Midi Skirt

Nordstrom

Elstaroa Button-Up Denim Skirt

Amazon ELSTAROA Women's Casual High Waisted Solid Button Up Denim Jean Skirt

Amazon

O'Dolly Dearest The Brittney Denim Skirt

Nordstrom O'Dolly Dearest The Brittney Denim Skirt

Nordstrom

