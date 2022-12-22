Demi Moore Celebrated Her Grandma-to-Be Status With the Sweetest Photo

Rumer Willis announced her pregnancy earlier this week.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on December 22, 2022 @ 12:16PM
Demi Moore
Photo:

Getty Images

Demi Moore is already excited about being a grandma. After her daughter, Rumer Willis, announced that she was expecting (which was just on Tuesday), Moore entered what she's proclaimed as her "unhinged grandma" mode. Not quite goblin mode, which was the word of the year according to Oxford, Moore's new M.O. just has her being a very doting mom and posting nonstop about how excited she is for Rumer — and to be a grandma.

Her latest post shows her and Rumer at an ultrasound appointment. All masked, there was no denying everyone's excitement, especially with Moore throwing up two peace signs as she posed (and Rumer was getting scanned).

"Saying hello to the little nibblet!!" Moore wrote alongside the photograph. "Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!"

Willis commented on her mother's post, writing, "So grateful for my incredible lineage of women in my family. I love you all so much. This baby is so lucky to have you guys."

Willis and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, shared the news of Rumer's pregnancy earlier this week in a joint Instagram post. They have been dating since earlier this year and the baby on the way marks the first grandchild for Moore and her ex, Bruce Willis. Moore immediately posted an announcement of her own and wrote, "entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era."

