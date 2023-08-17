Demi Moore Celebrated Rumer Willis’s Birthday by Sharing the Sweetest Photos From the Day Her Daughter Gave Birth

Rumer Willis is officially 35 years old — and her mom, Demi Moore, is honoring her daughter’s birthday by sharing the most heartwarming look at the actual birth day.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, the actress posted a sweet tribute to her eldest daughter (who she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis) that included everything from mommy-and-me throwbacks to a photo detailing the day that Rumer became a mother herself. While one photo from the home birth showed the pair pressing their heads together as Rumer worked to welcome her now-3-month-old daughter Louetta into the world, the final photo in the post saw the three generations of women cuddled on a bed (alongside Moore’s teeny tiny pup, Pilaf).

“My life changed the day you were born. You brought a depth, meaning, and purpose to my existence along with an understanding of love that I had never known,” Demi captioned the post. “Now here you are my baby, with your own baby, bringing even greater meaning, magic, and love into all of our lives. So proud of you.”

She added, “Happy Birthday Ru! Happy New Year! Happy Celebration of Life! I Love You!”

Of course, Rumer was sure to respond to her mom’s heartfelt note with an equally as touching message in the post’s comments, writing, “Oh mama ❤️😍 I love you so. Knowing what it takes to help bring a soul into this world gives it a whole new meaning for me. I always thought this was my day but I know now it has always been ours. Happy birthday mama.”

Willis first announced news of her baby girl, who she shares with her musician boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, shortly after the newborn’s April 18 arrival via Instagram. “✨ Louetta Isley Thomas Willis ✨ You are pure magic,” she captioned the snap of little Louetta sleeping sweetly in a green blanket. “Born at home on Tuesday April 18th," Willis added. "You are more than we ever dreamed of ✨”