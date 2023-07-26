Demi Moore Said These Universally Flattering Jumpsuits From an Oprah-Worn Brand “Look Great on Everybody”

I’m a fan of the brand, too.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Demi Moore
Photo:

Getty Images

Times change, trends evolve, but Demi Moore’s timeless sense of style is forever. Whether she’s dressing for the races or slipping into gala-approved gowns, she always brings the fashion. But sometimes, all she wants is a bit of uncomplicated style. 

“For everyday life, I really like simplicity,” Moore exclusively told InStyle in a previous interview. She continued to explain that she likes “classic with a little bit of a twist,” so it came as no surprise that her easy outfit of choice included Rivet Utility’s laid-back jumpsuits

Runaround Romper

Rivet Utility RUNAROUND

Rivet Utility

Icon Silk Jumpsuit

Rivet Utility ICON SILK

Rivet Utility

Foxy Linen Jumpsuit

Rivet Utility FOXY LINEN

Rivet Utility

Rivet Utility is the ultra-comfortable, size-inclusive, and sustainable jumpsuit brand that’s built on the concept of easy dressing, with a one and done design that takes the effort out of selecting an outfit. Or, if you’re Moore, it’s the “wonderful” company your friend started that you “love.” If the brand’s name sounds familiar, that’s because its celebrity fans additionally include Oprah, Mandy Moore, and Gwyneth Paltrow

Even better, Rivet Utility has tons of styles to choose from, ranging from best-selling worker separates and elegant evening one-pieces made of denim and silk fabrics. Moore even claims that Rivet Utility jumpsuits “look great on everybody,” and with sizes ranging from XXS to XL in both regular and petite sizing, it’s easy to see why. 

Perhaps most enticing is Rivet Utility’s durability. “One of the things my mother instilled was it's better to have one amazing piece than a bunch of things that are disposable,” Moore told InStyle. That’s certainly the case with Rivet Utility, being that Moore says they’re “super well made.” I did some digging, and it’s true; the jumpsuits are made of ethically sourced fabrics that are designed to last. Therefore, you know you’ll be able to wear your jumpsuit over and over again without it falling apart. 

Demi Moore

Instagram @demimoore

You can wear the brand’s Player or Runaround Terry Cloth rompers to a park picnic or an evening hangout alike. Or, make like Moore and hop on a plane in Rivet Utility separates, because according to the actress, they’re the “best for travel” thanks to their super comfortable feel you can even sleep in. But if you’re looking for something more luxe, look to Rivet Utility’s Rockstar jumpsuit; I own the same style, and like to dress it up with heels for a business meeting or layer on statement jewelry when going out on the town. 

The truth is, you can’t go wrong with Rivet Utility, especially when the brand is backed by Moore. So, discover your new favorite jumpsuits one outfit at a time. Trust me, it’ll be easy, comfortable, and oh so stylish. Shop some of my favorite Rivet Utility rompers and jumpsuits, below. 

Mover Jumpsuit

Rivet Utility MOVER

Rivet Utility

Snuggler Romper

Rivet Utility SNUGGLER

Rivet Utility

Maven Jumpsuit

Rivet Utility Maven French Terry Jumpsuit

Rivet Utility

Girlfriend Jumpsuit

Rivet Utility GIRLFRIEND

Rivet Utility

Relaxer Romper

Rivet Utility RELAXER

Rivet Utility

Rockstar Jumpsuit

Rivet Utility ROCKSTAR

Rivet Utility

Queen Jumpsuit

Rivet Utility QUEEN

Rivet Utility

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

JCrew Summer Sale
J.Crew’s Major End of Summer Sale Is Unbelievably Good — Including Double Discounts Up to 82% Off
This Brightening Serum Erased Stubborn 2-Year-Old Dark Marks and Smoothed My Acne-Prone Skin
This Brightening Serum Erased Stubborn 2-Year-Old Dark Marks and Smoothed My Acne-Prone Skin
I Was Known As The Bag Lady Growing Up, and I Won't Stop Talking About These Tk On Sale Handbags From Nordstrom
I'm a Designer Bag-Obsessed Shopping Editor, and I’m Buying These 8 Styles at Nordstrom for Up to 40% Off
Related Articles
Lined Dresses and Tops
Um, Amazon Secretly Has So Many Cute Linen Dresses and Tops for Less Than $50
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek's Bold Swimsuit Featured 1 Detail Shoppers Call "Flattering" and “Flirty”
Drop Waist Dress
If You Try One Summer Trend, Make It This Universally Flattering Style That Gets Me Tons of Compliments
$6 Amazon Bra Alternative
Amazon Shoppers Who “Cannot Stand Wearing Bras” Are Turning to This $6 Style Hack Instead
Amazon Body Suit
The Stretchy Ribbed Bodysuits Shoppers Say “Fit Like a Glove” Are on Sale for $12 Apiece
All Eyes Were on Julia Fox's Sexy, Cut-Out Beach Swimsuit â and I Found TK Similar Styles Starting at $17
Julia Fox’s One-Piece Is the Sexiest Swimsuit I’ve Seen All Summer — and I Found a $17 Version
Martha Stewart Bermuda Shorts
Martha Stewart Wore the Ageless, Universally Flattering Bottoms I'm Seeing on Everyone This Summer
Kate Somerville Anti-Aging Moisturizer Deal
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This 50%-Off Moisturizer “Turns Back the Clock” on Aging Skin
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired This Yearâs Hottest Shoe Trend With a White Mini Dress for Date Night
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 1-Year Anniversary With Ben Affleck in 2023’s Hottest Shoe
Maidenform Bra Sale
Amazon Shoppers Say This Supportive Bra Makes Them “Feel Young and Sexy,” and It’s 58% Off
L'Oreal Foundation Matte Review
I’ve Tested 100+ Foundations, and This $11 Skin-Perfecting Formula Is My Go-To for a Flawless Finish
Jennifer Lopez Repeat-Wears This Personalized Accessory
Jennifer Lopez Repeat-Wears This Personalized Accessory, and I Found a $14 Option to Steal Her Look
Rihanna Simple Summer Dress Staple You Can Get on Amazon
Rihanna Just Inspired My Summer Dress Code With This Wardrobe Staple, and It’s $18 on Amazon
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Trusty Shoe That Returns Like Clockwork Every Summer
Ariana Grandeâs Preppy Wimbledon Look
Ariana Grande’s Preppy Wimbledon Look Had the Internet in a Chokehold, and You Can Get Look Starting at $20
ink Items To Barbie-fy Our Closet Before The Movie Premiere
My Friends and I Are Buying These 10 Under-$50 Barbie-Inspired Pieces Ahead of the Movie Premiere