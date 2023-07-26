Demi Moore Said These Universally Flattering Jumpsuits From an Oprah-Worn Brand “Look Great on Everybody”

Times change, trends evolve, but Demi Moore’s timeless sense of style is forever. Whether she’s dressing for the races or slipping into gala-approved gowns, she always brings the fashion. But sometimes, all she wants is a bit of uncomplicated style.

“For everyday life, I really like simplicity,” Moore exclusively told InStyle in a previous interview. She continued to explain that she likes “classic with a little bit of a twist,” so it came as no surprise that her easy outfit of choice included Rivet Utility’s laid-back jumpsuits.

Rivet Utility is the ultra-comfortable, size-inclusive, and sustainable jumpsuit brand that’s built on the concept of easy dressing, with a one and done design that takes the effort out of selecting an outfit. Or, if you’re Moore, it’s the “wonderful” company your friend started that you “love.” If the brand’s name sounds familiar, that’s because its celebrity fans additionally include Oprah, Mandy Moore, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Even better, Rivet Utility has tons of styles to choose from, ranging from best-selling worker separates and elegant evening one-pieces made of denim and silk fabrics. Moore even claims that Rivet Utility jumpsuits “look great on everybody,” and with sizes ranging from XXS to XL in both regular and petite sizing, it’s easy to see why.

Perhaps most enticing is Rivet Utility’s durability. “One of the things my mother instilled was it's better to have one amazing piece than a bunch of things that are disposable,” Moore told InStyle. That’s certainly the case with Rivet Utility, being that Moore says they’re “super well made.” I did some digging, and it’s true; the jumpsuits are made of ethically sourced fabrics that are designed to last. Therefore, you know you’ll be able to wear your jumpsuit over and over again without it falling apart.

You can wear the brand’s Player or Runaround Terry Cloth rompers to a park picnic or an evening hangout alike. Or, make like Moore and hop on a plane in Rivet Utility separates, because according to the actress, they’re the “best for travel” thanks to their super comfortable feel you can even sleep in. But if you’re looking for something more luxe, look to Rivet Utility’s Rockstar jumpsuit; I own the same style, and like to dress it up with heels for a business meeting or layer on statement jewelry when going out on the town.

The truth is, you can’t go wrong with Rivet Utility, especially when the brand is backed by Moore. So, discover your new favorite jumpsuits one outfit at a time. Trust me, it’ll be easy, comfortable, and oh so stylish. Shop some of my favorite Rivet Utility rompers and jumpsuits, below.

