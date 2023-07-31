Demi Moore Wore Kooky Sneakers for a Girls' Night With Her Daughters

The textured kicks added edge to her all-white outfit.

Published on July 31, 2023 @ 01:40PM
Scout Willis, Talulah Willis and Demi Moore
Photo:

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When you're pals with someone like Kate Beckinsale, you know you have to show up and show out for a birthday party — especially one as big as a 50th. Over the weekend, Demi Moore turned Beckinsale's birthday festivities into a girls' night out with her daughters as the three of them all came together to celebrate. For the occasion, Scout Willis wore a show-stopping white wrap top and her mother matched — sort of. Moore chose an all-white 'fit that featured a pair of textured, multi-colored sneakers that gave the ensemble a kooky, crafty edge.

Moore's outfit included a white cardigan slung over her shoulders and a sleek tank dress that hit at her ankles. She finished with a creamy white Fendi Peekaboo bag, a few gold necklaces, and aviators. Her daughter Tallulah Willis was also in attendance, wearing an all-red outfit to contrast with her sister and mom. 

Demi Moore

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

Moore isn't shy about her love for Fendi. A few seasons ago, she surprised fashion fans when she walked the runway at Fendi's Spring-Summer 2021 collection at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. When she stomped down the runway, her pal Kim Jones decked her out in statement-making earrings and a super-sexy off-the-shoulder jacket with huge bell sleeves.

During an interview with supermodel Naomi Campbell, Moore called the moment "special" and "very magical."

"I took a moment where I thought, 'Oh my god, I literally just walked a runway show with some of the biggest models ever.' For me, I literally felt like a little kid," she said. "It was a very special show. Even though there was no audience, it felt like there was an audience to me, there was no difference to me. I think also because of the way the set was built, everyone having their own individual boxes, you won’t have seen the audience anyway. It felt special for me because it felt less that it was entirely about the clothes but it was more about the full story. It felt very magical."

