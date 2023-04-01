Demi Moore Owns "Stacks" of This Comfy Cotton T-Shirt That's Great for Everyday Wear

I clearly remember seeing Now and Then on TV when I was younger and I was specifically hooked on one actress: Demi Moore. So speaking face-to-face with Moore on behalf of Wonderbelly, a good-for-your-tummy supplement, was definitely a moment for the books. Better yet, the Charlie’s Angels star let me in on one of her current favorite fashion picks, and she gave me the green light to share it with you, too.

“I always feel like I tend to dress like a 12-year-old boy,” Moore told InStyle while chuckling. This is most likely because she “loves” looks that have both a “masculine” and “feminine balance,” but when her “favorite” t-shirt is from the always-trendy J.Crew, I have to give her more credit than a teenager. This is especially true when the shirt is a timeless cotton V-neck that will never go out of style.

Shop now: $21 with code SPRING (Originally $35); jcrew.com



Moore knows what she’s doing when it comes to styling a simple basic — she prioritizes pieces that she’ll “want to have in [her] closet for a long time.” This ideology comes from her mother, as Moore learned that “one amazing piece” is better than a “bunch of things that are disposable,” and this J.Crew tee certainly checks off that box. How could it not when it's made of 100 percent cotton, features a tailored fit, is machine washable, and is a customer favorite?

This shirt can also be worn time and time and again. Just think of all the ways you can style it: try a pair of Moore’s go-to Boston Birkenstocks (another fashion favorite she shared with me), any pair of her beloved Levi’s jeans (here’s another one), or elevate the top with some sparkly heels. There really isn’t anything the top can’t do.

The LOL star is also well aware of the shirt’s versatility, as she told me she basically lives in her J.Crew tees and owns “stacks of them” just in case they’re ever discontinued. And if that’s not a true J.Crew fan, I don’t know what is.

Better still, J.Crew’s V-neck comes in a plethora of colors, so you can create your own version of Moore’s V-neck tee stack. Snag one in classic white, sophisticated blue, or vibrant pink for spring. But don’t get it twisted; there are still five more colorways to choose from, and each one is on discount for 40 percent off. While I wish all good things could last forever, this discount will most likely wrap soon, so snag your new favorite top for as low as $17 while you still can.

