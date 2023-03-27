Demi Moore Just Shared Her 10 Favorite Fashion, Beauty, and Wellness Products for a “Simple” Lifestyle

Including her go-to white T-shirt and the lip mask countless celebrities love.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 27, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Demi Moore Just Shared Her 10 Favorite Fashion, Beauty, and Wellness Products for a “Simple” Lifestyle
Photo:

Courtesy/ InStyle

Whether you know Demi Moore from General Hospital or Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, there are so many reasons to love the Hollywood star. And now, there’s another one: The longtime actress shared all of the products she relies on day-to-day exclusively with InStyle. Each item hinges on ease, as Moore doesn’t “try to overthink,” making her product callouts practical for just about everyone. 

“I try to keep a really simple program,” Moore told me. “I'm kind of a lazy man and I don't like things to get too complicated.” Granted, the actress was specifically referencing her skincare routine (don’t worry, we’ll get to that), but she emphasized a “less is more” philosophy throughout our conversation.

This is especially true when it comes to her favorite watermelon mint digestive tablets created by Wonderbelly. Not only is Moore a fan of the gut-first supplement, saying it’s a “known and needed product on the most clean level,” but she’s also an investor in the brand. Shop more of the actress’ top style and wellness picks, including her “favorite” plain white tee, everyday mascara, and go-to remedy for chapped lips.

Demi Moore’s Lifestyle Picks

The Ghosts actress looks at skincare and makeup through the same minimalist lens, ensuring each of her choice products are straightforward to use and won’t harm her glowing skin. “I have really super sensitive skin,” Moore said, “So I look to use things that are highly effective and of the highest quality.” The three beauty products that made the cut? A “little” of Lancôme’s Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara, Westmen Atelier’s Vital Skin Foundation Stick that provides the “minimal” coverage she “loves,” and the celebrity-used Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask she takes “everywhere” and is “obsessed” with . Better yet, these products start at just $24, making achieving her simple beauty routine more than obtainable. 

LancÃ´me Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara

Amazon

Shop now: Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara, $26 (Originally $30); amazon.com and nordstrom.com

But we can’t talk about her beauty routine without diving into hair care — NGL, Moore has some of the best hair I’ve ever seen. “I'm a die-hard Kevin Murphy Hydrate-Me Wash and Hydrate-Me Rinse person,” Moore raved of the shampoo and conditioner duo. Both formulas are packed with kakadu plum for maximum hydration, giving you sleek and smooth results.

Moore’s fashion sense also falls into the bucket of “less is more,” as she describes her style as “classic with a little bit of a twist.” She embodies this with a “large collection” of jumpsuits from Rivet Utility, calling them the “best for travel” and noting that they “look great on everybody.” She also noted that J.Crew’s Vintage Cotton V-Neck is one of her “favorite” T-shirts, and even owns “stacks” of the super-soft top just in case the brand “ever [stops] making them.” Her timeless style pairing? Vintage Levi’s bottoms (similar to this find from Amazon), and for footwear, either her closed-toe Birkenstock Boston Clogs if she’s lounging around the house or elevated By Far Boots that require “no break-in” period.    

Vintage cotton V-neck T-shirt

J.Crew

Shop now: J.Crew Vintage Cotton V-Neck, $25 (Originally $35); jcrew.com

While Moore has a plethora of simple, beloved lifestyle favorites, there’s one in particular that takes the cake: a loving attitude. “When you see people who are joyous and smiling, they look 10 years younger and share a light that you can't buy in a bottle,” Moore told InStyle. “I think there's always a parallel: What's going on within us usually is reflected on the outside.”

Shop some of Moore’s favorite lifestyle picks below, and click through the entire list above. 

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

Amazon

Shop now: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24; amazon.com

Boston Soft Footbed Clog

Nordstrom

Shop now: Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog, $158; nordstrom.com, saksfifthavenue.com, and zappos.com 

Vital Skin Foundation Stick

Nordstrom

Shop now: Westmen Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick, $68; nordstrom.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Martha Stewartâs Go-To $10 Body Lotion Is the Secret to âSilky and Smooth,â Skin, According to Her Facialist
Martha Stewart’s Go-To $10 Body Lotion Is the Secret to “Silky and Smooth,” Skin, According to Her Facialist
Vegamour Sale
The Hair Growth Brand Shoppers Rely on for Thicker Strands and Fuller Lashes Is 25% Off for a Limited Time
Amazon Essentials T-Shirt
One Detail on This Under-$20 Amazon T-Shirt Gives It an “Elevated Look,” Shoppers Say
Related Articles
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Just Made a Case for the Retro, ‘70s-Inspired Pants Jennifer Lopez Is Also Wearing
Ulta Shopper's Are on Their "Fifth Purchase" Of This Setting Spray and It's 50% off Today Only
Shoppers Say This Primer Spray Makes Their Makeup Last “All Day” — and It's 50% Off for Just 24 Hours
Giorgio Armani luminous silk foundation sale
Sydney Sweeney Calls This Luminous Foundation “the Best,” and It's on Rare Sale
Amazon Spring Dresses New Arrivals Under $50 Lead
Out of Thousands of New Spring Dresses on Amazon, These Are the 10 Under-$50 Styles Worth Shopping
Draper James Swimwear Launch
Reese Witherspoon Just Launched Swimwear — and Of Course the Collection Is Comfy, Cute, and Colorful
Khloe Kardashian Paired a Chunky Athletic Sneaker From a Celebrity-Favorite Brand With a $16,000 Bag
Khloé Kardashian Just Paired the Chunky Athletic Sneakers You Probably Owned as a Kid With a $16,190 Bag
Editor-approved spring beauty arrivals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are 5 New Beauty Releases I’m Adding to My Cart
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore Comfy, Platform Sneakers With '80s Punk-Inspired Jeans
The Hair-Growth Spray That Gives Shoppers âNoticeably Thickerâ Hair in 2 Months Is on Sale at Amazon
The Hair-Growth Spray That Gives Shoppers a “Noticeably Thicker” Mane in 2 Months Is on Sale at Amazon
JCrew Editor Spring Picks
I'm a J.Crew-Obsessed Shopper, and These Are 6 New Spring Arrivals in My Cart Right Now
Amazon Designer Outlet Weekend Deals
Amazon’s Secret Designer Outlet Dropped Major Spring Fashion Deals Up to 79% Off This Weekend
Jenni Kayne Fashion (Bonus Incentive) - Comfy, Spring Styles From This Luxe, Jennifer Garner-Worn Brand Are All on Sale â for Just Two More Days
This Jennifer Garner-Worn Brand Has Dozens of Comfy Spring Styles on Sale — but Only for 2 More Days
The Cozy $49 Cashmere Top Kendall Jenner Wears Lead
The Cozy $49 Cashmere Top Kendall Jenner Wears Has Sold Out Twice This Week — but It’s Back in Stock Now
Make Up brushes
This Easy-to-Use Amazon Tool Makes Dirty Makeup Brushes Look “Brand New” in Less Than 1 Minute
J.Crew Just Slashed Prices on Its Newly Launched Spring Collection Lead
J.Crew Just Slashed Prices on Its Newly Launched Spring Collection by Up to 50%
Best Vanilla Perfumes of 2023
The 14 Best Vanilla Perfumes of 2023 for Every Type of Preference