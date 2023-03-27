Demi Moore Just Shared Her 10 Favorite Fashion, Beauty, and Wellness Products for a “Simple” Lifestyle

Whether you know Demi Moore from General Hospital or Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, there are so many reasons to love the Hollywood star. And now, there’s another one: The longtime actress shared all of the products she relies on day-to-day exclusively with InStyle. Each item hinges on ease, as Moore doesn’t “try to overthink,” making her product callouts practical for just about everyone.

“I try to keep a really simple program,” Moore told me. “I'm kind of a lazy man and I don't like things to get too complicated.” Granted, the actress was specifically referencing her skincare routine (don’t worry, we’ll get to that), but she emphasized a “less is more” philosophy throughout our conversation.

This is especially true when it comes to her favorite watermelon mint digestive tablets created by Wonderbelly. Not only is Moore a fan of the gut-first supplement, saying it’s a “known and needed product on the most clean level,” but she’s also an investor in the brand. Shop more of the actress’ top style and wellness picks, including her “favorite” plain white tee, everyday mascara, and go-to remedy for chapped lips.

Demi Moore’s Lifestyle Picks

The Ghosts actress looks at skincare and makeup through the same minimalist lens, ensuring each of her choice products are straightforward to use and won’t harm her glowing skin. “I have really super sensitive skin,” Moore said, “So I look to use things that are highly effective and of the highest quality.” The three beauty products that made the cut? A “little” of Lancôme’s Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara, Westmen Atelier’s Vital Skin Foundation Stick that provides the “minimal” coverage she “loves,” and the celebrity-used Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask she takes “everywhere” and is “obsessed” with . Better yet, these products start at just $24, making achieving her simple beauty routine more than obtainable.

Amazon

Shop now: Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara, $26 (Originally $30); amazon.com and nordstrom.com

But we can’t talk about her beauty routine without diving into hair care — NGL, Moore has some of the best hair I’ve ever seen. “I'm a die-hard Kevin Murphy Hydrate-Me Wash and Hydrate-Me Rinse person,” Moore raved of the shampoo and conditioner duo. Both formulas are packed with kakadu plum for maximum hydration, giving you sleek and smooth results.

Moore’s fashion sense also falls into the bucket of “less is more,” as she describes her style as “classic with a little bit of a twist.” She embodies this with a “large collection” of jumpsuits from Rivet Utility, calling them the “best for travel” and noting that they “look great on everybody.” She also noted that J.Crew’s Vintage Cotton V-Neck is one of her “favorite” T-shirts, and even owns “stacks” of the super-soft top just in case the brand “ever [stops] making them.” Her timeless style pairing? Vintage Levi’s bottoms (similar to this find from Amazon), and for footwear, either her closed-toe Birkenstock Boston Clogs if she’s lounging around the house or elevated By Far Boots that require “no break-in” period.

J.Crew

Shop now: J.Crew Vintage Cotton V-Neck, $25 (Originally $35); jcrew.com

While Moore has a plethora of simple, beloved lifestyle favorites, there’s one in particular that takes the cake: a loving attitude. “When you see people who are joyous and smiling, they look 10 years younger and share a light that you can't buy in a bottle,” Moore told InStyle. “I think there's always a parallel: What's going on within us usually is reflected on the outside.”

Shop some of Moore’s favorite lifestyle picks below, and click through the entire list above.

Amazon

Shop now: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $24; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog, $158; nordstrom.com, saksfifthavenue.com, and zappos.com

Nordstrom

Shop now: Westmen Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick, $68; nordstrom.com

