Demi Moore Wore a Teeny-Tiny Bikini to Show Off Her Teeny-Tiny Dog

Protect Pilaf Littlemouse at all costs.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 20, 2023 @ 12:59PM
Demi Moore
Photo:

Getty Images

Demi Moore is here to cleanse our feeds with a little piece of heaven. And when we say little, we're not kidding. Her latest post on Instagram shows off her dog Pilaf Littlemouse and an equally tiny and eye-catching bikini. In the first snapshot, Moore props Pilaf on her stomach while clad in nothing but a tiny cheetah-print string bikini, and in the second shot, she brought Pilaf out on the beach for another photo op. This time, Moore swapped her swimwear for a pair of cutoffs and she wore the same sleek, stealthy aviator sunglasses. In both, Moore kept her signature raven hair down and loose.

"Pilaf takes the beach 🏝️," she captioned the images.

Last week, Moore posted an image of Pilaf in comparison to a hundred-dollar bill (big flex), calling out the Guinness Book of World Records when it announced that a chihuahua named Pearl was officially the World's Shortest Dog. As a very proud dog mom, Moore wanted the esteemed organization to take notice of Pilaf.

"@guinnessworldrecords just announced the World’s Shortest Dog today," she wrote alongside the photo. "I don’t know about you but I think Pilaf might give Pearl a run for her money! Should we submit @pilaf.littlemouse??"

Of course, in addition to being a dog mom, Moore is a mom and a soon-to-be grandmother. Her daughter, Rumer Willis, announced her pregnancy in late 2022.

Rumer Willis and Demi Moore

Getty Images

"[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it's so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we're such a huge group at this point," Rumer told People. So, while Pilaf may be the MVP of Moore's social media feeds now, it's sure to be a competition between the tiny pup and the tiny baby when it arrives.

