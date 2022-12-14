Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Celebrated the Holidays Together With Their Blended Family

Ex-couple goals!

Demi Moore and Bruce and Tallulah Willis Holiday Instagram
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are proving that they are family, no matter what. The exes are ringing in the holiday season alongside their kids. On Tuesday, Moore shared a gallery of images documenting the blended family's Christmas festivities.

In the first slide of her Instagram post, the former couple posed in front of a Christmas tree next to their daughters Rumer, Scout, and Talullah, as well as Bruce's wife, Emma Heming. Willis and their kids Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray. Bruce also held Moore's tiny dog, Pilaf. Other slides captured Bruce and Emma at the dinner table, a snap of Talullah posed between in her parents, and Pilaf looking up at another puppy.

"We are FAMILY!!" Moore captioned the carousel. "Getting into the holiday spirit!"

Earlier this year, Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia, a rare condition that affects a person's ability to speak and communicate, according to the Los Angeles Times, and as a result has decided to take a step back from acting. The family announced the news in a joint Instagram post shared to Rumer Willis's page.

"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the statement read alongside a throwback photo of the actor. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

