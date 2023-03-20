Demi Moore Sweetly Serenaded Bruce Willis on His 68th Birthday

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are seriously ex-couple goals. Between their blended family’s Christmas festivities and self-isolating together, they’ve proven they are family — no matter what. And that appears to be the case once again with the exes, as they celebrate Bruce's 68th birthday with a touching, family serenade.

On Sunday, Moore posted an Instagram video documenting the blended families celebrating Bruce's special day. Surrounded by his family, including his ex-wife, Moore, who was behind the camera, their daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, as well as Bruce's current wife, Emma Heming, and their two kids — Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray — the entire crew sweetly belted out a wholehearted “Happy Birthday” tune.

Presenting Bruce with a birthday dessert, he appeared overjoyed with love as he fist-pumped the air before blowing out the candles. The video celebration captured the laughs and smiles as hoots and hollers filled the at-home festivities while his daughters squeezed him with hugs and high fives, and the rest led a chorus of "Hip-hip, hooray!"

“Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today,” Moore captioned the video. “Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.”

Sunday’s celebratory snap is the first time the family has posted about the actor since he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Jim Spellman / Stringer / Getty Images

Last month, Bruce’s wife revealed his condition had worsened since they first discovered his aphasia diagnosis in 2022. They shared in a group statement, "Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time."

They concluded, "Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."

