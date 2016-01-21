Demi Lovato Just Shared an Unretouched Underwear Selfie

Demi Lovato's approach to beauty just got even more refreshing. The "Confident" singer released an unretouched underwear selfie from her beautiful cover shoot with Allure, saying she's "proud to show my body the way it naturally is."

"I've never felt as confident in my skin as I do today," Lovato tells Allure. "A year ago, on tour, almost every inch of my body was covered by clothing, and it was because I was hiding behind so many layers. Once I started feeling better about myself, I felt better about showing more skin. I have insecurities about my arms, so to wear a tank top on stage is extremely liberating for me, and uncomfortable sometimes. It's also a statement, like, 'Hey, watch out. You're no longer getting the insecure Demi that you've been getting for the past couple of years. I mean business now.'"

Demi's approach to natural beauty extends to her skin care regimen. "I have my own skin-care line," she said. "If you go into the store, it's all about acne or wrinkles. I wanted something that was more for maintenance and overall self care."

Anyone else feeling inspired to take a makeup-free selfie and post it online for the world to see? Time to pull a Demi.

